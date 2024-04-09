Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers: Preview, TV Schedule, Injuries, and More

The Toronto Raptors are hot coming into their final home game of this NBA season tonight.

They’ve won back to back games against the Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards, snapping their season-high 15 game losing streak. The team hopes to extend their new streak tonight and end the season on a positive note with only four games remaining.

Their opponent, however? A very desperate Indiana Pacers team.

Sitting only one game up on the streaking Philadelphia 76ers, the Pacers hold the final play-off spot in the Eastern Conference and are fighting to avoid falling into the play-in tournament.

NBA lays it out: The Pacers clinch a playoff spot tonight if all of the following happen:



Pacers win

Magic win

Heat lose

76ers lose — Tony East (@TonyREast) April 9, 2024

With a win tonight, it’s possible that the Pacers clinch the playoffs, with some help from other teams needed.

Indiana is a 13-point favourite coming into the matchup, with the majority of their roster healthy and available for tonight’s game. The one name that unfortunately won’t grace the court is Canadian wing Bennedict Mathurin, who’s out for the season with a right labral tear.

Of course, Raptors fans will be happy to see Pascal Siakam back in Scotiabank Arena, making his second return since being traded in January.

For the Raptors, they’ll be looking to spoil Indiana’s playoff hopes and continue their short winning streak, even with a somewhat depleted roster. The team has had limited availability for weeks at this point, but have managed to come together and rattle off a couple of wins.

RJ Barrett and Gary Trent Jr. will lead the way with Immanuel Quickley sitting for rest. The duo has combined for 40+ points in each of Toronto’s last two games, and will need to do so again tonight to pick up a third straight win.

Game Info:

How to Watch:

7:00pm ET on Sportsnet

Likely Lineups:

Toronto: Bruce Brown, Gary Trent Jr., Ochai Agbaji, RJ Barrett, Kelly Olynyk

Indiana: Tyrese Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Injuries:

Toronto: Scottie Barnes (out — hand), Jakob Poeltl (out — hand), Chris Boucher (Out — knee), DJ Carton (Out — ankle), Grady Dick (questionable — groin), Jontay Porter (Out — personal), Immanuel Quickley (out — rest)

Indiana: Bennedict Mathurin (out — shoulder)