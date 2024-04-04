Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Final Score: 85 - 133

The Toronto Raptors hit the road to face the Minnesota Timberwolves, in a franchise record-breaking 48-point loss. This game showcased two teams in incredibly different positions. Toronto now owns a fifteen game losing streak and is vying to keep their lottery pick while Minnesota is building towards a deep postseason run.

For the Raptors, Gradey Dick, Immanuel Quickley, and Javon Freeman-Liberty all contributed a team-high 16 points. Jordan Nwora chipped in 14, and Jalen McDaniels had one of the stronger games of the season so far, with 13-8-4. Part of the rather low scoring night was difficulty shooting, going 7-30 from beyond the arc, and under 37% from the floor as a whole.

Naz Reid had an incredibly strong performance for Minnesota. He made excellent plays throughout the game, choosing his spots carefully and finishing the game with 23 points and 6 rebounds. Anthony Edwards also didn’t disappoint in his performance, with 28 points and 6 assists in only 30 minutes of action. Strong performances from bench players also helped propel the Timberwolves into the lead, with almost everyone checking in.

Toronto started yet another new lineup, with new signee Mark Williams at center and Jalen McDaniels leading off his first game of the season as well, going toe to toe with his brother. The changes were largely due to the ongoing injuries and rest as the season winds down, and at this point, nothing should be a surprise.

The Raptors started strong, going out 5-0 with some excellent shot making. The lead was brief, as Minnesota went to work drawing fouls under the basket, but Toronto worked hard to stay with them, and kept the score within a possession or two for the duration of the first quarter.

The biggest note from the first was the poor shooting by both teams. Neither exceeded 40% from the field, with Anthony Edwards going 2-7 while three other starters missed the only shot they took. For the Raptors it wasn’t much better, as Williams struggled, missing his first four takes, joined by Jalen McDaniels missing his first couple shots as well.

Naz Reid was dominant for the T-Wolves, scoring 9 of their 23 points from the quarter. He was purposeful in the paint as well, securing 5 boards in the first and limiting a number of possessions defensively.

In the second, things got away from the Raptors as Naz Reid and Nickeil Alexander-Walker began draining 3-pointers. Jordan Nwora and Javon Freeman-Liberty led the team in scoring in the first half and desperately tried to keep the Raptors in the game. Unfortunately, the Timberwolves already had the momentum to generate a lead.

After struggling with his first few shots, Edwards made his next 4 of 5, closing out the half with 16. Naz Reid chipped in 18 with some savvy playmaking and along with contributions from the role players Minnesota boasted a double-digit lead.

The biggest issue for the Raptors was defending those long range shots, with their opponent shooting over 50% from the field. In contrast, Toronto’s shots weren’t falling from beyond the arc, shooting 23% from that distance, and 37% from the floor.

Gradey Dick started quietly, but as the game wore on he found rhythm and started to make shots. He was aggressive on the boards as well, leading the team with 7, and his confidence is starting to show as he works on his dribble and facilitating for his teammates. Despite a couple of mistakes that led to blocked shots, he didn’t look discouraged and continued to make the most of the extra minutes.

Coming out of the locker room, Gradey looked like he was on a mission. He made an effort to take it to the rim, race to the corners to get open for 3-point shots and work on defence in the third. He cashed in 4 more points and got a board and a steal.

Garrett Temple also emerged, trying to hold down the team with some veteran soundness. He made some easy buckets to help the Raps out, but Minnesota continued to outwork them and shoot at a higher clip, building their lead to over 20 points.

Late in the third, Jalen McDaniels came alive, with some excellent cuts and off-ball movement to find himself open for shots. Unfortunately, nothing was enough to overcome Minnesota, as they fished the quarter on a buzzer-beater that brought the lead to the thirties.

In the fourth, the Timberwolves lead ballooned to 40+, and their players who usually don’t see as many minutes got extra time on the floor. The intensity from the Raptors sagged, and effort for 50-50 balls and on the boards disappeared almost completely, finalizing the outcome.

Unfortunately, Minnesota didn’t match the Raptors lacklustre effort and continued to push, attempting to score with every opportunity and eventually pushing the lead to 48 points, a new record for margin of loss for the Raptors.

Next they face Milwaukee, who fell tonight as well to the Grizzlies, meaning that the margin to the 7th pick becomes even larger. Hopefully with the return of RJ, Gary, and Kelly, the Raptors can prevent another record: the franchise losing streak.