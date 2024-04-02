Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Preview, TV Schedule, Injuries, and More

For the last game of this home stand, the Toronto Raptors will host the Los Angeles Lakers for the second and final matchup of the season. The difference in rosters goes without saying, both for Toronto and Los Angeles, but more as a result of injuries than anything. Both teams have been battling a variety of ailments and have been leaning heavily on their role players and bench.

The Lakers are currently sitting ninth in the West, battling for playoff contention as they sit 3 games behind New Orleans in the 6 spot. Part of why they have been successful throughout the season despite injuries has been the dominant play of Anthony Davis. Arguably, he’s had a season worth being in the conversation for DPOY, all while averaging almost 25-13-4 on 55% shooting.

He’s also already played 70 games this season, the most since 2017-2018, when he still suited up for the Pelicans. LeBron has also continued to be dominant in his 20th season, averaging 25-7-8. From where it stands now, both players may be inactive in this game, as they are listed as questionable, so LA will have to rely on contributions from D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, and Rui Hachimura.

This plays into Toronto’s favour, with the return of RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley imminent with both being listed on the injury report as probable. Given their ability to create shots for their teammates and the gravity they have on offence, it’s likely even more opportunities will open up for guys like Gradey Dick who have been playing exceptionally well during the last stretch.

To be successful, the biggest thing will be preventing any easy possessions. In their last matchup against the Sixers, turnovers were a huge problem, as well as errors in defensive rotation that yielded easy points for Philly.

The return of IQ and RJ should be significant, as they can do most of the ball handling for the Raps. LA also doesn’t have the size advantage that some of the other teams have, which could be important for the Raptors scoring in the paint more, especially as they struggled from long range in the last game. Hayes presents a problem at 7’, but other than him, Toronto should be able to size up effectively.

To anyone thinking that we’re in full tank mode, the Grizzlies came away with a win against the Pistons last night, so there is now a 1.5-game buffer keeping the Raptors in contention for their pick. After all, with how hard guys like Kobi and Javon have been working, it might be nice for them to have a win (although. Especially given the path forward as their next two opponents will be Minnesota and Milwaukee, both of whom are ramping up for their playoff runs and fighting for spots in the standings.

How to Watch:

TSN, at 7:00 pm ET

Likely Lineups:

Toronto: Immanuel Quickley, Gradey Dick, Kelly Olynyk, RJ Barrett, Bruce Brown

Los Angeles: D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes, Taurean Prince

Injuries:

Toronto: Scottie Barnes (Out; Left hand fracture), RJ Barrett (Probable; Conditioning), Chris Boucher (Out; Right MCL tear), D.J. Carton (Out; Right ankle sprain), Jakob Poeltl (Out; Left hand torn ligament), Gary Trent Jr. (Out; Rest), Immanuel Quickley (Probable; Conditioning), Ochai Agbaji (Out; Right hip contusion), Jontay Porter (Out; Personal reasons)

Los Angeles: Anthony Davis (Questionable; Left knee hyperextension), Jaxson Hayes (Probable: Left calf contusion), Jalen Hood-Schifino (Out; Lumbar disk surgery), LeBron James (Questionable; Left ankle tendinopathy), Cam Reddish (Out; Personal reasons), Jarred Vanderbilt (Out; Right midfoot sprain), Gabe Vincent (Out; Injury recovery), Christian Wood (Out; Left knee surgery)