Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets: Preview, TV Schedule, Injuries, and More

Last night’s loss to the Indiana Pacers marked the Toronto Raptors’ final home game of the season. On the second half of back to back games tonight, they travel into Brooklyn to face the Nets.

Both squads have had disappointing seasons that will come to a close this week, and their injury reports reflect it.

Already dealing with a limited roster due to season-ending injuries, the Raptors will rest RJ Barrett and Kelly Olynyk tonight after playing against the Pacers less than 24 hours ago. Immanuel Quickley took the night off against Indiana for rest of his own, but will draw back into the starting lineup as a few of last night’s starters find themselves on the injury report as questionable.

Bruce Brown, Gary Trent Jr. and Gradey Dick. all started against Indiana, the latter listed as questionable prior to that matchup despite playing. They’re all listed as questionable tonight, but with seven players already out, one would imagine they’ll suit up barring any last minute set backs.

One Raptor missing the game tonight, and potentially the biggest story around the team today, is Jontay Porter. Adam Silver spoke on the possible consequences if Porter is found guilty of gambling on games he was involved in. The Raptors centre has not played since the accusations arose and the investigation began.

Adam Silver says what Jontay Porter is accused of is a “cardinal sin” and that punishment for it could go up to banishment from the league. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) April 10, 2024

On the other side of the court, Brooklyn has seven players on the injury report tonight, although three have been upgraded to probable and will likely suit up.

The one player we know will see the court for the Nets in this matchup is Mikal Bridges, who hasn’t missed a single game in his NBA career. The only reasons he hasn’t played 82 games in every season of his career is due to the shortened 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons because of covid, and the fact that he played an 83rd game last season after being acquired by the Nets.

While both teams are locked into their current positions in the standings, the Raptors will be fighting for pride tonight as they try to take down a team above them in their division despite a depleted roster.

Game Info:

How to Watch:

7:30pm ET on TSN

Likely Lineups:

Toronto: Immanuel Quickley, Gary Trent Jr., Gradey Dick, Bruce Brown,

Brooklyn: Dennis Schroder, Cam Thomas, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Nic Claxton

Injuries:

Toronto: Scottie Barnes (out — hand), Jakob Poeltl (out — hand), Chris Boucher (Out — knee), DJ Carton (Out — ankle), Grady Dick (questionable — groin), Jontay Porter (Out — personal), RJ Barrett (out — rest), Kelly Olynyk (out — rest), Bruce Brown (questionable — knee), Gary Trent Jr. (questionable — back)

Brooklyn: Keita Bates-Diop (out — shin), Nic Claxton (probable — ankle), Dorian Finney-Smith (out — knee), Jacob Gilyard (probable — hip), Cam Johnson (probable — toe), Jaylen Martin (out — ankle), Ben Simmons (out — back), Dennis Smith Jr. (out — hip), Dariq Whitehead (out — shin)