Recap: Toronto Raptors vs Phoenix Suns Final — 120 - 113

Again missing a swathe of players, the Raptors lacked both the star power and the depth necessary to take down the Phoenix Suns.

However, they do have a collection of young, scrappy players that made this a close, entertaining affair despite the loss.

From tip-off, Toronto was simply outmatched by Jusuf Nurkic. The Phoenix centre won the jump ball, which led to Kevin Durant opening the scoring with one of his signature pull-up jumpers.

Raptors centre Kelly Olynyk responded with Toronto’s first basket of the night, but not until after Grayson Allen attempted the first of eight three point attempts the Suns guard would get up in just the first quarter. Spoiler alert: it was also his only miss.

Grayson Allen set a Suns franchise record with 7 THREES in the 1st quarter pic.twitter.com/CkfmdpSVFT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 8, 2024

Gary Trent Jr. and Royce O’Neale would put up their own three-point misses as well, the latter leading to Nurkic’s first offensive rebound and third total in just over two minutes of play. The Suns centre was dominating the paint, putting up a layup for his first points of the night.

The self-proclaimed “Bosnian Beast” was doing more than just rebound the ball however, as his first assist of the night came on a nice kick-out pass to Allen, who’s second three-point attempt gave him his first make from deep. Nurkic would also assist on a Durant jumper after Bradley Beal and Royce O’Neale combined for a pair of baskets.

The Phoenix centre was drawing in help and making Toronto leave guys open on the perimeter, which only ignited the Suns’ offence.

No surprise here, but the Raptors are struggling to guard the Phoenix Suns. — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) March 8, 2024

Beal was getting involved as the lead ball-handler with All-Star Devin Booker sidelined with an injury, and of course, Grayson Allen continued to rain down threes. Beal and Allen came together for back-to-back threes as the Suns began to pull away with a nine point lead halfway through the opening frame.

The undersized Raptors, led by Trent Jr., started to close the gap with some nice shooting of their own, but Allen was simply too much. His fourth and fifth threes of the quarter extended the lead into double digits, where it would not fall from for the remainder of the opening frame.

The final few minutes of the first quarter were all Phoenix, despite Gradey Dick and Javon Freeman-Liberty’s best attempts as they each added a three. Allen’s sixth and seventh threes of the game put him on pace to tie the NBA’s record for threes in a game by halftime. Another spoiler alert: he did not continue with that pace.

The first quarter closed at 39-25, as the Raptors seemed unable to get back into the swing of things offensively.

Early in the second quarter, it was much of the same from the Raptors. Phoenix’s lead was extended to nearly 20 points early on and Toronto could not get into any sort of rhythm. Even a 6-0 run nearly four minutes in did not sway the game all too much, as the Suns continued to have a distant lead.

Immanuel Quickley and Trent Jr. eventually got some shots of their own going, withholding the deficit from growing even larger. Unfortunately, the Suns kept scoring as well.

A plethora of free throws and a refreshing lack of Grayson Allen threes rounded out the final three minutes of the opening half, as the Raptors continued to trail. Heading into halftime, it was 67-53 in favour of Phoenix.

Whatever Darko Rajakovic said to the team at half-time, print that out and frame it inside the team’s locker room at Scotiabank Arena. The team came out for the second half with a vengeance. Or, should I say, Immanuel Quickley came out with a vengeance.

Toronto’s point guard scored or assisted on the team’s first eight points of the second half. The first non-Quickley points came with a three from Trent Jr. that cut the deficit back down to single digits.

After exchanging twos, Phoenix had re-established a double digit point lead at 11. Who else, but Gary Trent Jr. with another three, bringing it right back to single digits again. Speaking of who else, IQ with the assist on Trent Jr.’s three brought him up to 12 on the night for a season high he would only continue to add on.

The bucket spurred an 11-4 run in Toronto’s favour, capped off by an and-one layup from RJ Barrett. The Canadian wing made his lone free throw and brought the Raptors back within three points at 83-80.

Kevin Durant decided that was enough as the slim reaper scored the game’s next three buckets for six points. Chris Boucher’s fourth basket of the night — rare sighting nowadays, I know — ended Durant’s run, and the third quarter with it. Having reduced the lead to 89-82, the Raptors looked to build on their momentum as they entered the final frame.

Unlike the start of the third, Phoenix came out hot to start the fourth quarter. Seemingly pissed off by how much Toronto had cut the lead, the Suns rattled off a 7-2 run in the opening minutes.

Once again trailing by double digits, the Raptors managed to rally once more. This time led by RJ Barrett, Toronto went on a 9-0 run across two minutes of game time and reduced the Suns’ lead back to three points.

Just like they had earlier in the game, as soon as Toronto made it close again, the Suns pulled away. Not even two minutes after cutting it to three points, Phoenix had increased their lead back to 10 points after a 9-2 run.

A Durant jumper extended it to twelve before the Raptors began yet another rally. However, this one would be cut short after a 10-5 run from Toronto. Back within seven points, that marker seemed to be the hump the team could not get back over.

Phoenix would extend the lead again, and the Raptors would answer back. No matter what though, the Suns led by at least seven for the rest of the night. Ultimately, the game finished 120-113, Phoenix winning.

Despite the loss, there were plenty of silver linings to take away for this Raptors team.

Chris Boucher saw 22 minutes of playing time, the most since January 5th of this season where he played 27 minutes against Sacramento. After sitting for 11 of the team’s past 15 games, Boucher getting back into the lineup and playing meaningful minutes is a great sight both for fans and for the Canadian forward.

A valiant effort from your Toronto Raptors.



Were down by 19 -- clawed back and adjusted on defense.



IQ put up a monster game with 21 points, 9 rebounds, and a career-high 17 assists.



Boucher, RJ, GTJ and Gradey all chipped in big time.



Recap in the AM! — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) March 8, 2024

The biggest standout though, was Immanuel Quickley. Posting a stat-line of 21/9/18, IQ continues to prove he can be the point guard of the future for the Raptors. He finished the game one rebound shy of his first triple-double in Toronto and third of his career, as well as setting a career-high in assists with 18.

The point guard will look to continue to lead the Raptors as they head into Portland to take on the Trail Blazers on Saturday.