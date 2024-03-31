Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Preview, injury report and more

Kyle Lowry, arguably the greatest Toronto Raptor of all time, has been back to Toronto several times since he left the team in 2021. Every time he is celebrated with the usual fanfare, always promises he will be back, and reminds the fans why, even in the Post-Lowry era, he will always be a Raptor favourite.

Today’s visit will be unique though, as it’s Lowry’s first time back since he signed with his hometown Philadelphia 76ers earlier this season. After being traded from the Miami Heat to the Charlotte Hornets prior to the trade deadline, Lowry and Charlotte agreed on a buyout deal. He then signed with the 76ers, reuniting with Nick Nurse — who he obviously won an NBA title with in 2019... good times.

Lowry has always been a proud Philadelphian, and while Raptor fans may have a little bit of a sour taste in their mouth for the 76ers given the rivalry between the two franchises and the fact that Nurse is there now too, it’ll always be all love for Kyle.

You can’t help but be happy for someone who finally gets to represent their hometown on the biggest stage, at the (possible) end of an illustrious career.

Yet, today he is the opponent, and the Raptors will have a hard time containing this top team even with their depleted roster — because their roster is even more depleted. Luckily, they may have a player returning to the lineup sooner than we think.

RJ Barrett is officially listed as questionable for today’s game, seemingly closer to returning to the lineup. Barrett has missed extended time this month after it was announced that his younger brother Nathan had passed away on March 12th. The team had given Barrett the okay to be away as long as he needed, and last week he returned to practice. He has been conditioning to return to competition, but told the media that basketball is his “sanctuary” and he is happy to be back with the team.

An emotional RJ Barrett spoke to the media today for the first time since the passing of his younger brother Nathan on March 12th: pic.twitter.com/D49eKuYXUc — Lindsay Dunn (@LindsayDunnTV) March 29, 2024

The Raptors no longer have any chance of making the playoffs or play-in tournament, and are teetering on losing their top six pick in the upcoming draft. They have lost 12 games in a row and this one against Philly may be number 13.

Philadelphia on the other hand have slipped to the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference after losing Joel Embiid to a knee injury earlier in the season. He is close to returning to play though, and the hope is he will return for the postseason. That makes the 76ers a threat as a lower seed with the potential to upset a higher seeded team in early rounds.

Still, they’ve lost three in a row and will be hoping to stop the skid from getting worse in Toronto. They have a few advantages, as this is a sort of homecoming for many of the 76ers on the court as well as on the bench.

It’s unlikely he will play against Toronto though... because he doesn’t need to. Toronto is still missing most of their core, and more.

Settle in for an Easter Sunday match between two rivals and some old friends — though the only player on the floor that Kyle played with with was Gary Trent Jr. for two months.

****

Game Info:

How to Watch:

Lineups:

Toronto: Gary Trent Jr., Gradey Dick, Kelly Olynyk, Bruce Brown, Javon Freeman-Liberty

Philadelphia: Tobias Harris, Mo Bamba, Tyrese Maxey, Kyle Lowry, Kelly Oubre Jr.

Injuries:

Toronto: Scottie Barnes (OUT — hand), Jakob Poeltl (OUT — hand), RJ Barrett (Questionable — conditioning), Immanuel Quickley (OUT - conditioning), Chris Boucher (OUT — knee), Ochai Agbaji (OUT — hip), DJ Carton (OUT — ankle), Mo Gueye (Questionable — illness), Jontay Porter (OUT — personal)

Philadelphia: Joel Embiid (OUT - knee), Robert Covington (OUT — knee), De’Anthony Melton (OUT — back)