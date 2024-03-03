Matchup: Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets — Start Time, Lineups, and More

We’re back for the final matchup between the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors this season.

Toronto is up 2-1 in the season series and beat Charlotte in their last two meetings after dropping a close game in their first affair. The Hornets come in on a three game losing streak after dropping two games to the Bucks and one to the Sixers.

The Raptors are on a short losing streak of their own, having lost to the Mavericks and Warriors on home court in their last two games.

Unfortunately, their loss to Golden State was more than just another tick in the column. All-Star forward Scottie Barnes went down in the second quarter with an injury to his left hand, that was later proven to be a fracture, leaving him out indefinitely.

Team confirms Scottie Barnes sustained a fracture in his left hand and will be out indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/jKHGiP8gvR — chelsea leite (@chelsealeite) March 2, 2024

Barnes has never played a full 82-game season, but had not missed a game so far this year. Toronto will need to replace the All-Star forward’s minutes through a team effort, with RJ Barrett likely sliding over to the starting power forward slot and rookie Gradey Dick likley making the second start of his young NBA career.

Chris Boucher saw some limited action once again in the loss to the Warriors after Barnes went down. The Canadian forward has only appeared in four of the team’s last 13 outings after playing in all but three of the team’s first 47 games.

Boucher and fellow bench forward Jalen McDaniels will both likely see increased roles with the absence of Barnes as the team attempts to fill his shoes defensively.

On the other side of the court, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley will likely continue their offensive outbursts with more shots on the table. The pair exchanged leading the team in scoring in their last two outings while Barrett leads the team in scoring since being acquired.

Charlotte is dealing with some injuries and starters missing time, opening up a greater opportunity for the Raptors to pick up the win despite missing their lone All-Star.

How To Watch:

Sportsnet at 6:00 pm ET

Lineups:

Toronto: Immanuel Quickley, Gary Trent Jr., Gradey Dick, RJ Barrett, Jakob Poeltl

Charlotte: Tre Mann, Vasilije Micic, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, Nick Richards

Injuries:

Toronto: Scottie Barnes (out — hand), Bruce Brown (out — knee)

Charlotte: LaMelo Ball (out — ankle), Seth Curry (out — ankle), Cody Martin (out — ankle), Nick Richards (questionable — foot), Mark Williams (out — back)