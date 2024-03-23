Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards: Preview, TV Schedule, Injuries, and More

The Toronto Raptors will take a single game road trip to face the Washington Wizards in their second matchup of the season. In the first game, back in December, the roster looked significantly different, so despite a dominant 30-point victory the last time around, the playing field has been significantly leveled since their last meeting. Both teams are missing players due to injury and populating the bottom 6 teams in league standings, so this matchup is largely about player development and repetitions.

Toronto enters this game on the second night of a back-to-back, falling to the Thunder last night and acquiring their ninth loss in a row. The injury bug continues, with Gary Trent Jr. missing the last game due to lower back stiffness along with all of the other injuries and absences from the team. We have seen a bit of a resurgence of Gradey Dick, who struggled a bit with increasing minutes but now seems to have made positive adjustments. He finished with 21-5-1, on 4 for 7 from long range and continues to add variety in his game, especially in regards to cutting and finishing. The game tonight is another excellent opportunity for Gradey, along with the rest of the active roster, many of whom are still looking for their next contract.

The Raptors will be facing a defence that ranks dead last in the league. Washington has allowed the most points of any team: about 124 per game. Their greatest weakness is something that the Raptors can take advantage of by pushing the pace and attacking, preventing Washington from getting their defence set as often as possible. Toronto’s transition offence is their strong suit, leading the league in transition possessions and transition points per game. Unfortunately, they are undersized in this matchup, so they will need active defence to keep them out of the paint and prevent any easy shots.

The Wizards are coming off a surprising win against Sacramento, where Kyle Kuzma had a dominant 31-point performance. It’s unlikely they’ll finish outside of the bottom 4, so Washington might be looking at this game as another winning opportunity for a roster that’s been underperforming this season. They’ll likely try to use their size to dominate the painted areas, with Kyle Kuzma, Deni Avdija, Marvin Bagley III, and Richaun Holmes all having a size advantage. Their experience to outcompete a younger, less experienced roster might also play in their favor, as well as the rest advantage they have.

With the continued effort and energy from the active roster of the Raptors, hopefully they will see a pay off tonight against a team that has struggled throughout the season. Over the last few games, they’ve started strong but lost steam during the second half. Tonight they have the opportunity to string together a complete game, and come away with a victory that will be huge for a roster that has tried to compete despite various setbacks.

How to Watch:

Sportsnet, at 8:00 pm ET

Likely Lineups:

Toronto: Ochai Agbaji, Gradey Dick, Kelly Olynyk, Bruce Brown, Javon Freeman-Liberty

Washington: Marvin Bagley III, Corey Kispert, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Johnny Davis

Injuries:

Toronto: Scottie Barnes (Out; Left hand fracture), RJ Barrett (Out; Personal reasons), Chris Boucher (Out; Right MCL tear), D.J. Carton (Out; Right ankle sprain), Jakob Poeltl (Out; Left hand torn ligament), Gary Trent Jr. (Questionable; Back tightness), Immanuel Quickley (Out; Personal reasons)

Washington: Bilal Coulibaly (Out; Right wrist fracture), Tyus Jones (Out; Back lumbosacral sprain), Isaiah Livers (Out; Right hip joint capsule inflammation), Eugene Omoruyi (Out; Right ankle sprain), Jordan Poole (Questionable; Right hip contusion), Landry Shamet (Out; Left calf strain)