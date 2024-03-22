Matchup: Toronto Raptors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder — Start Time, Lineups, and More

The Raptors are huge underdogs tonight — in fact, the largest underdogs they’ve ever been at home — thanks to a depleted roster and having to face one of the NBA’s best teams.

The Oklahoma City Thunder currently sit atop the Western Conference and second overall in the league, as Canada’s very own Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads them with an MVP-worthy season.

The young Thunder are on the verge of their first playoff appearance since the 2020 NBA Bubble, and are looking to prove that, despite their youth, they’re serious contenders to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

On the other end of the spectrum sit the Toronto Raptors. Sixth last in the NBA, having sold at the deadline, Toronto is in no position to be pushing for a play-in spot, let alone the playoffs. To make matters worse, the team will be without seven roster players, five of which are their usual starters.

The Raptors are coming off a 30+ point loss to Sacramento at home, marking their eighth loss in a row. With as many players as they’re missing, and the team on the other end of the court, it’ll be an incredibly tough task to break that streak tonight.

Mark Daigneault said that from knowing Darko, he knows he’s “planting the seeds for what will eventually grow” when it comes to dealing with rebuilds and the process.



Says Darko’s motor as a coach is his unique skill, has great energy to teach and develop. — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) March 22, 2024

In better news — and something for Raptors fans to watch for tonight — Thunder coach Mark Daigneault praised Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic for “planting the seeds” for the team to grow in the future. Despite the unintended results, coach Rajakovic is certainly seeing his system to fruition and instilling it amongst these young Raptors that will likely carry it onward into next season. Watching the players thrust into elevated roles develop will be key tonight, as they face some of the league’s best competition.

How to Watch:

Sportsnet at 7pm ET

Likely Lineups:

Toronto: Bruce Brown, Javon Freeman-Liberty, Gradey Dick, Ochai Agbaji, Kelly Olynyk

Oklahoma City: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Lu Dort, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren

Injuries:

Toronto: Scottie Barnes (out — hand), RJ Barrett (out — personal), Chris Boucher (out — knee), DJ Carton (out — ankle), Jakob Poeltl (out — hand), Immanuel Quickley (out — personal), Gary Trent Jr. (out — back)

Oklahoma City: Ousmane Dieng (out — G-League assignment)