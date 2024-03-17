Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic: Preview, TV Schedule, Injuries, and More

The Toronto Raptors are headed down south to complete the home and home series with the Orlando Magic.

Tonight they will attempt to prevent a series sweep by Orlando who took the first two games, one on Friday and the other back in November.

Having dropped 8 of their last 9 is disheartening, and the roster is still depleted, continuing to present challenges, but the guys who aren’t banged up are still showing up every night trying to return the Raps back into the win column.

In their last matchup, Toronto was outscored 52-42 in the paint. Likely the product of a size disadvantage, a problem that isn’t easy to fix with the continuing injury bug. Jontay Porter struggled a bit offensively in the last game, but continues to play bigger than he is as a five man.

Playing backup center for Olynyk is a role that he has been doing fairly effectively, and with some tape and a couple days since the last matchup hopefully they can find some solutions to paint scoring. Being able to keep bigger guards on the floor like Gradey Dick would also be a benefit, but he was -32 in his time on the floor.

Darko didn’t seem overly concerned, as higher minutes for him would eventually result in a tough game for him. Hopefully he can bounce back though, so he’s not as much of a hindrance defensively, but also that he can chip in a few extra points.

The Raptors were successful against Orlando in fast break points, outsourcing them 37-13 in that category.

Orlando’s defence is tough, ranking third in the league, so continuing to take advantage in those situations will likely continue to be a source of scoring for them.

Of course, this will likely be the thing Orlando is trying to prevent as well, since it was their biggest downfall last time around. The other highlight from their last matchup was Gary Trent Jr.’s play, who scored 31 points, including 7-11 from long range. Gary excluded, the rest of the team shot 7-34 from long range, so Toronto will need a little bit more from the other guys, especially given their disadvantage in the paint.

If Gary can pull together another performance like that, along with additional support from the rest of the team, it’s not impossible to end this game with a different result.

How to Watch:

Sportsnet, at 6:00 pm ET

Likely Lineups:

Toronto: Gary Trent Jr., Immanuel Quickley, Ochai Agbaji, Gradey Dick, Kelly Olynyk

Orlando: Jalen Suggs, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr., Franz Wagner, Gary Harris

Injuries:

Toronto: Scottie Barnes (Out; Left hand fracture), RJ Barrett (Out; Personal reasons), Chris Boucher (Out; Right MCL tear), D.J. Carton (Out; Right ankle sprain), Mouhamadou Gueye (Out; G-league two-way), Jakob Poeltl (Out; Left hand torn ligament)

Orlando: None listed.