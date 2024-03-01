Preview: Toronto Raptors vs. Golden State Warriors — Start Time, Lineups, and More

Here’s something I wouldn’t have thought I’d be saying at this point in the season: the Toronto Raptors are an extremely fun team to watch.

Since the All-Star break, the Raptors are 3-1, with their only loss coming to Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks in a high scoring, exciting affair on Wednesday.

Toronto’s become an exciting team despite selling at the deadline and seemingly committing to tanking the remainder of this season. Sitting four games out of the last play-in spot in the East, playoff contention is still seemingly out of the cards for the Raptors this season. However, it is encouraging how the team has come together and performed as they look to build for the future.

RJ Barrett has emerged as the team’s number one scoring option, averaging 20.5 points a night on 55% shooting from the field since being acquired by the Raptors. The Mississauga native finished second on the team in scoring in their last game against Dallas, and posted a game-leading 37 points in the team’s matchup in Golden State earlier this year.

The Warriors lack a true wing-defender with the decline of Klay Thompson, handing Barrett an excellent matchup to once again demonstrate his prolific scoring abilities that made him the 2019 3rd overall draft pick.

Another emerging scorer the Raptors boast is starting point guard Immanuel Quickley. IQ is coming off of leading the team in scoring against the Mavericks with 28 points, and also has a great matchup against the Warriors.

Steph Curry may be one of if not the best point guard of all-time and a former steals champion, but he’s not known for his defensive prowess anymore. Golden State gives up the 10th most points-per-game to the point guard position and lacks a true rim defender with 6’6” Draymond Green as their starting centre.

Quickley has found his floater since the All-Star break and continues to impress with his three-point shooting ability, both of which will come in handy tonight.

Despite their aforementioned defensive deficiencies, the Warriors finally look like themselves again. Still only sitting as the 10th seed in the West, Golden State has only lost three of their last 15 games dating back to January 30th. Green returning to the lineup — and returning to playing basketball rather than wrestling — has given them the boost they needed to get back in playoff contention. Speaking of returns, Chris Paul returned to the Warriors lineup in their win over the Knicks on Wednesday.

With Golden State being red hot and mostly healthy, the Raptors have their work cut out for them as they look to continue with their excellent play as of late.

Airline Assistance

To the Raptors benefit, Golden State had some trouble flying in to Toronto and may leave them more fatigued than usual.

The Warriors plane was delayed getting out of New York last night, I'm told. Mechanical issue. They didn't take off until nearly 5 a.m. Didn't land until after 6 a.m. The team didn't get to their hotel in Toronto until after 7 a.m. They face the Raptors tonight. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 1, 2024

As reported by Anthony Slater of The Athetic, the Warriors only arrived and settled in Toronto at 7 a.m. this morning. Athletes are very particular about their sleep and their routines, so I imagine the team wasn’t too happy about their flight situation.

Toronto will hope that Golden State is a little extra fatigued thanks for their flight issues and also being on the third game of a four game road trip.

Return of the Splash Bros

The duo of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson — once known as the Splash Bros — have led their team in scoring for their past 10 games. Thompson excelled once being relegated to a bench role, through he will re-enter the starting lineup tonight with the expected absences of Andrew Wiggins and Brandin Podziemski.

Toronto has done well defending the point guard position and specifically Steph Curry this season. They allow the second least points-per-game to the position and held Curry to nine points on 0/9 from deep in their January 7th matchup.

Obviously limiting the greatest three point scorer of all-time from scoring will assist the Raptors in winning tonight, though Thompson’s emergence is worrisome. The guard put up 25 in that matchup earlier this season and has posted 23+ points in four of his last eight games. Shutting down Curry doesn’t automatically lead to a win as it did earlier this season, as the Splash Bros have re-emerged as a collective unit.

Triple Double Scottie

Future face of the league Scottie Barnes is already tied for second all-time in Raptors triple doubles with five. He also set the franchise record for most in the season against Indiana as he achieved his fourth of the season. Barnes was only three assists off of another one last game and has taken a pass-first approach with Barrett and Quickley showing their scoring prowess.

Barnes is taller than Golden State’s entire starting lineup and will likely see a lot of action as the lone “big” on the court due to the opposition’s size. He should have a lot of opportunities to grab rebounds and play-make both as a point-forward and in the post. We may witness history tonight with an excellent opportunity for Scottie to extend his franchise record and move to second all-time in franchise history.