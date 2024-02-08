 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: All the Raptors moves ahead of the 3pm Deadline

Check out all the Raptors’ moves ahead of Thursday’s NBA Trade Deadline.

By Chelsea Leite
/ new
NBA: Toronto Raptors at Charlotte Hornets Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports

It’s NBA Trade Deadline day! Below are all the Raptors moves ahead of the 2024 trade deadline:

December 30th:

The Raptors trade O.G. Anunoby, Malachi Flynn and Precious Achiuwa to the New York Knicks in exchange for RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and a second round draft pick.

January 18th:

Pascal Siakam is traded to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora, Kira Lewis Jr. and three first round draft picks.

February 8th, 10:40am:

The Raptors trade Otto Porter Jr., Kira Lewis Jr., and a 2024 first round draft pick to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji.

February 8th - 12:45pm:

The Raptors trade Dennis Schroder and Thad Young to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie.

more to come presumably!

More From Raptors HQ

Loading comments...