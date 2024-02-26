Matchup: Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers — Start Time, Lineups, Injuries, and More

The Toronto Raptors make one more stop on the road, visiting old friend Pascal Siakam’s new home and the Indiana Pacers. Tonight’s matchup is the third of their four-game series, with both teams splitting the two games that came down to the final possession.

The first two games did not disappoint — they were competitive and high-scoring and delivered some drama in the end. In their first meeting, the Raptors edged the Pacers 132-131. Pascal Siakam carried the Raptors’ offense for the most part with his 36 points, while Scottie Barnes’ dunk with 27 seconds left gave them enough cushion for Gary Trent Jr. not to choke the game away. Despite a 1-point deficit, the Pacers elected to draw up a play for Buddy Hield to take a trifecta, which bricked and saved Trent Jr. from being the goat.

The next meeting saw Siakam’s quick return to Scotiabank Arena after getting traded, and the Raptors’ best developmental success showed his former team what they were missing, hitting a clutch middy late in the game. The Raptors had a chance to tie or win the game in the final possession, but RJ Barrett’s turnaround middy went long.

Life without Siakam has been rough for the Raptors so far. They are 6-11 since the Siakam trade, and calling their play inconsistent at best is high praise for the most part. Despite a few losing skids, the team has shown signs of life, led by Barnes’ bouncing back over the last three games since looking like he’s running out of fumes heading to the All-Star break.

Immanuel Quickley’s been a revelation over their recent two-game winning streak. He’s putting up 24 points per game and a scorching 11-19 from behind the arc. Rookie Gradey Dick tallied 18 points against Atlanta Hawks, pushing his average for February to 10.7 points per game, including 45.2% from behind the arc.

The Pacers at Conseco Fieldhouse will be a tough out. They have won six of their last eight games and 19-11 at home overall. The Raptors haven’t escaped Tyrese Haliburton’s ascent to star status, as he’s averaging 27 points and 14 dimes against them this season. Siakam is fitting in nicely as a Pacer, averaging 20.8 points, 6.7 boards, 4.5 assists, and, whoa --- shooting 42% from behind the arc for his new team. The Pacers are seeking their 4th straight win tonight but might not have fresh legs, as they are on the second game of their back-to-back on their own turf.

The Pacers are missing Aaron Nesmith due to an ankle injury, while Jalen Smith is questionable due to back spasms. There are no injury updates on the Raptors’ side — the only ones listed on the injury report are the ones assigned to the Raptors 905. While Markquis Nowell is technically assigned to the 905, he has yet to be in uniform since injuring his hamstring a month or so ago. Kelly Olynyk’s addition to the team pushed Jontay Porter out of the rotation and might be the best move for Porter as he hasn’t been healthy for several games prior to Olynyk’s arrival. Javon Freeman-Liberty’s non-call-up remains a mystery, as he’s playing great for the Raptors 905, and there’s very little more that he can do better to get a call-up.

A Raptors win tonight will get them closer to the play-in range, as they can potentially overtake the Brooklyn Nets at the 11th spot in the Eastern Conference. They will, however, need some help from the Memphis Grizzlies tonight, who are scheduled to face the Nets at 8 PM EST. The Pacers are 2-8 on their SEGABABA this season, but the Raptors must come right out of the gate strong. Can the Raptors do it? Let’s see whether they can do it on a nationally-televised (US) game.

How To Watch:

TSN at 7:00 pm ET

Lineups:

Toronto: Immanuel Quickley, Gary Trent Jr., RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl

Indiana: Tyrese Haliburton, Ben Mathurin, Andrew Nembhard, Pascal Siakam, Myles Turner

Injuries:

Toronto: None

Indiana: Aaron Nesmith (Out — Ankle), Jalen Smith (Questionable — Back)