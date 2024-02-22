Recap: Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets — Raptors win 121-93

We’re back!!! All-Star Break officially ended today as the NBA resumed for the final third of the season. The Toronto Raptors returned to play home, looked refreshed (and tanned), hoping to get their first Division win of the season. They played the Brooklyn Nets... who are going through it.

That’s coming from a Raptors writer, too. The Brooklyn Nets are having a rough week, month, and year. The latest came just two days ago, when they fired head coach Jacques Vaughn. It was their interim head coach Kevin Ollie leading the bench for the first time ever tonight against the Raptors.

All of this was good news for Toronto, who were 0-11 against division rivals this season heading into tonight’s game. The Atlantic Division has been tough on them in 2023-24, and they were looking to snap that streak.

Fun fact: Raptors are 0-11 against division opponents this season. Including tonight, they have 5 games left against Atlantic teams, 3 against the Nets.



No team has ever gone winless against its division in NBA history. — Keerthika Uthayakumar (@keerthikau) February 22, 2024

The Nets sit just above the Raptors in the Eastern Conference standings at 21-33 on the season, in 11th place. Given the... situation, along with the Raptors schedule in the coming weeks, the Raptors may overcome them for the 11th seed — but who’s counting?

As for general game vibes, it was Caribbean Heritage Night at Scotiabank Arena! Since Chelsea spent the first quarter unceremoniously scarfing down a double, there isn’t much recap happening from that part of the game. Music was great, though.

Raptors' starting 5 of Barnes, Barrett, Quickley, Poeltl & Trent Jr. have a 11.9 net rating in 103 minutes through 6 games this season.



119.8 offensive rating, 107.9 defensive rating. It's already their 2nd most used lineup. — Keerthika Uthayakumar (@keerthikau) February 22, 2024

For real though, the Raptors got off to a great start. RJ Barrett was helping his teammates out, and there was a ton of ball movement and kick outs. The Raptors were up 30-21 after the first quarter, taking advantage of the Nets lack of defensive power.

Of course, the Raptors also lack their own defensive power, so they didn’t get too ahead of this in limbo Nets squad early on.

Yet, they were able to stay ahead through the second quarter, and pieces of this new look Raptors were starting to come together. That starting lineup in particular looked incredible in the first half.

RJ Barrett had six assists in the first half, while Scottie Barnes led the team in scoring with 14 points. The Raptors were up 59-48 going into the second half of the game.

The energy took a little time to get back to kick off quarter number three. The Raptors gave up two quick turnovers, allowing the Nets to start building their comeback. Then, a goaltending charge on Barrett.

The Nets were able to come back almost immediately and event the score. Yet, thanks to the “quickness” of Immanuel Quickley, they regained their 10-point lead. IQ was crafty all night in the paint, working well with Jakob Poeltl while also sinking some shots from deep.

By the end of the third quarter Quickley was leading all scorers with 21 points, five rebounds and three assists. He shot 7-14 from the field and 4-6 from three point range.

Raptors were up 82-71 going into the fourth.

The final quarter started with a few hot moments from the Raptors as they tried to run away with the game. They gained a 15 point lead thanks to some great shots by Gary Trent Jr.

Gary Trent Jr. was having himself A NIGHT. When he gets hot, he can shoot the lights out — which was needed tonight as Scottie was being quieter from three point range. He and Quickley were holding down the fort when it came to shooting the three for the Raptors.

Thanks to this, the Raptors built a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter. This meant the garbage time lineups came out, including the Raptors’ newest 10-day signee, DJ Carton! Carton came from the NBA G-League Iowa Wolves and scored his first NBA points with a swifty and-one opportunity.

Toronto cruises to their first division win of the season, 121-93 over the Brooklyn Nets.

Gary Trent Jr. led the team with 25 points, two assists, one rebound, shooting 5-for-7 from three point range and 9-for-12 from the field. Immanuel Quickley had 24 points, three assists and six rebounds, shooting 5-for-8 from three and 8-for-16 from the field.

All-Star Scottie had a good night as well scoring 18 points, 12 rebounds, three assists. RJ Barrett had 12 points, but his seven assists were where he shined tonight.

Overall, despite the... struggles the Brooklyn Nets are facing this season, it was a good showing from the Toronto Raptors. The proved the chemistry is building substantially, and the starters are proving that they will be something to keep an eye on in the maybe not so distant future.

The Raptors are now hitting the road to play a two-game road trip. They have a game tomorrow night (Friday) in Atlanta against the Hawks, followed by yet another game against the Indiana Pacers on Monday in Indianapolis. Could a pizza party be approaching?

We’ll see. Either way it was nice to see the team playing with a punch after a much needed All-Star Break.