Scottie Barnes makes his first All-Star Game Appearance in Indiana

Scottie Barnes is an All-Star!

The Toronto Raptors have been pushing Barnes for an All-Star spot all season long, and that came to fruition. After it was announced that both Julius Randle and Joel Embiid would miss the All-Star Game due to injury, Barnes was announced as a replacement along with Trae Young.

It is Barnes’ first official All-Star appearance — he has been to the game for the previous two events to participate in the Rising Stars tournament.

In his third season in the NBA, Scottie is averaging 20.1 points per game, 8.1 rebounds and 6.0 assists. His shooting stats have made a leap, and he’s shooting over nearly 8% better from three this season than he did in his sophomore season.

He will play on the Eastern conference team captained by Giannis Antetokuonmpo, as the event goes back to the East vs West format this year.

Scottie’s participation starts on Saturday night though, as he joins Team All-Star for the Kia Skills competition. Barnes, Tyrese Maxey and Trae Young will compete against Team Pacers (Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner and Bennedict Mathurin), and Team Top Picks (Paolo Banchero, Anthony Edwards and Victor Wembanyama).

That event is Saturday night starting at 8pm.

Saturday Night also features the Dunk Contest, three-point contest and the Steph vs Sabrina three-point contest.

Then on Sunday, the main event, The All-Star Game, starts at 8pm. The event is changing format this year, going back to 12-minute quarters. Teams will compete to win quarters in order to donate money to charity. Unlike previous years, there will not be a untimed last quarter or a target score to end the game.

Scottie is already in Indiana, so make sure to follow along all weekend long!