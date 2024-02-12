Matchup: Toronto Raptors vs. San Antonio Spurs — Start Time, Lineups, Injuries and More

The Spurs and Raptors face off for their second matchup of the season tonight. The last time these teams played against each other was back in November, and the Raptors starting lineup looked drastically different than it does tonight.

Only Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl will have started in both games, as trades have drastically altered this Raptors lineup.

Toronto’s lineup may look different that it has in its last few games as well, as fans are debating whether Gradey Dick has earned a look in the starting lineup with his play as of late. Gary Trent Jr. likely fills the starting SG role tonight, but Dick will look to continue his improved play.

Gradey has only started one game this season, and has six games where he’s posted 10+ points. Four of those six games have came in the last three weeks, and the rookie is coming off of a strong 14 points and three threes against one of the league’s best teams in the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cleveland gives up the least amount of points to SGs on average, whereas San Antonio gives up the 13th most. Dick should have every opportunity to have another good performance tonight.

Another impressive rookie in tonight’s matchup is obviously Spurs centre Victor Wembanyama. The 7-footer has had an impressive rookie season, but seems to be in somewhat of a slump recently. With only one 20-point game in his last five outings, Jakob Poeltl will be physical with the young phenom to attempt to keep him away from the basket.

The Raptors have won two of their last three games, as they play the third of a five game homestand. On the flip side, San Antonio has lost seven in a row with tonight marking the fourth game of a nine game road trip for the Spurs.

How to Watch:

TSN at 7:30 pm ET

Lineups:

Toronto: Immanuel Quickley, Gary Trent Jr., RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl

San Antonio: Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Julian Champagnie, Jeremy Sochan, Victor Wembanyama

Injuries:

Toronto: No players with designations

San Antonio: Charles Bassey (out - knee), Marcus Morris Sr. (out - not with team)