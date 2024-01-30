Matchup: Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls — Start Time, Lineups, Injuries and More

On the second game of a six game road trip, Toronto heads into Chicago to face the Bulls tonight.

The Raptors have dropped their last five games, a streak that was started at the hands of the Bulls back on January 18th. As well, Toronto has only won four of their past 14 games against Chicago.

Both teams will be shorthanded tonight, each missing multiple starters to injury. For the Raptors, Scottie Barnes will need to continue to shine in a depleted lineup.

The forward has posted 22/9/7 across the three matchups against Chicago so far this season, all a step up from his stat line of 20/8/6 on the season. Last game against the Bulls, Barnes led the game in scoring with 31 points, despite the loss.

How to Watch

6:00pm ET on TSN

Starting Lineups:

Toronto: Dennis Schroder, Gary Trent Jr., Bruce Brown, Scottie Barnes, Thaddeus Young

Chicago: Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic

Injuries:

Toronto: RJ Barrett (out - knee), Jakob Poeltl (out - ankle), Immanuel Quickley (out - quad)

Chicago: Lonzo Ball (out - knee), Torrey Craig (out - foot), Zach LaVine (out - ankle), Patrick Williams (out - foot)