Matchup: Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Clippers — Start Time, Lineups, Injuries and More

The honeymoon period is officially over, Raptors fans. Just about one-month removed from the OG Anunoby trade and somehow only a week-plus since trading Pascal Siakam, the Raptors, after starting out 3-1 post-deal, have scuffled out to a 4-8 record with their new pieces onboard.

While the cupboard has been refreshed, an injury to Jakob Poeltl highlighted how little margin this team had if it wanted to actually win some games — illustrated by sputtering to a 1-7 record with Jakob on the shelf.

Now, with Immanuel Quickley joining the walking wounded, the margins are even smaller, especially when you consider their opponent for tonight’s matchup. I’m sure you’ve heard of them?

You know, the squad with 3 sure-fire Hall of Fame players — with the possibility of a 4th, depending how you rate PG-13. That’s right, the Los Angeles Clippers! The same Clippers who have gone 25-12 since acquiring James Harden back in early November are rolling into the Big Bank Arena tonight to take on your beloved Raptors.

While the odds may seem long for Toronto snatch a victory away from the rolling Clippers, Raptors fans will, at least, be treated to a couple of familiar faces in Norm Powell and Kawhi Leonard.

Bittersweet as it may be to see these heroes return in opposing jerseys, the seasons where the squad you celebrate isn’t the best, begs for moments to highlight, and what better than seeing an old friendly face?

How to Watch

7:30pm ET on Sportsnet

Starting Lineups:

Toronto: Dennis Schröder, Gary Trent Jr. RJ Barrett, Scottie Barnes, Jontay Porter

Los Angeles: James Harden, Terrance Mann, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Mason Plumlee

Injuries:

Toronto: Jakob Poeltl, (ankle — out), Immanuel Quickley (quadriceps — out)

Los Angeles: Moussa Diabate (hand — out), Ivica Zubac (calf — out)