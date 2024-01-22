Matchup: Toronto Raptors vs. Memphis Grizzlies — Start Time, Lineups, Injuries and More

The Toronto Raptors have lost six of their last seven games, going 1- 2 post-Pascal Siakam trade and 4-8 since the O.G. Anunoby trade. While it’s been a tumultuous past few weeks for the Raptors, it’s not like they’re not talented enough to win some of the games they lost. Heck, except for Jakob Poeltl’s injury, the team has been in decent health compared to their competition these past few games- just ask the Memphis Grizzlies. Speaking of Jak, he’s inching closer to a return, but not for tonight’s game:

Darko says Jakob Poeltl is progressing well in his recovery from ankle injury. He remains out vs Memphis tonight but Raptors are hoping to have him back “very, very soon.” — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 22, 2024

The Grizzlies are coming to town with a bare roster, missing most rotation players. There won’t be a Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, or Marcus Smart, all of whom had been a thorn in the Raptors’ side for most of their NBA tenure. However, the ragtag team led by Jaren Jackson Jr. and the assortment of the Grizzlies’ developmental pipeline will try to make this game a tough one to get, especially if the Raptors — including the coaching staff underestimate this team and no-shows a quarter or two thinking that it’ll be a walk in the park.

The BBQ trio (Scottie Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley) will need to lead the way for the Raptors and do more than the trio’s combined 41 points against the New York Knicks. Since the Siakam trade, Barrett is averaging 21 points, 6.7 boards, and 4.3 dimes. Barnes’ production didn’t move much, posting 20 points, six boards, seven boards, and two blocks. However, his turnovers have moved from 2.5 to 4.7 per game since the Siakam trade. Quickley’s production post-Siakam trade was a surprise, as he averaged 18.9 points through eight games but dipped to 13.7 points per game after the trade.

The Grizzlies may have lost four of their last five games, but they’ve registered signature wins against the likes of the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, and Golden State Warriors since the turn of the calendar, so the Raptors shouldn’t sleep on this team. Jaren Jackson Jr.’s got a 17.3 points per game career against the Raptors, but he’s been leading the Grizzlies in scoring for the last ten games, putting up 24.3 points and 6.3 boards. For a team that doesn’t have that much rim protection, the Raptors must contain JJJ at all costs.

How to Watch

7:30pm ET on TSN

Starting Lineups:

Toronto: Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Jontay Porter, Gary Trent Jr.

Memphis: Luke Kennard, Vince Williams Jr., John Konchar, Santi Aldama, Jaren Jackson Jr.

Injuries:

Toronto: Kira Lewis Jr. (Out — G-League, On Assignment), Markquis Nowell (Out — G-League, Two-way), Jakob Poeltl (Out — Ankle sprain)

Memphis: Steven Adams (Out — Knee), Desmond Bane (Out — Ankle), Brandon Clarke (Out — Achilles), Jake LaRavia Out (Out — Ankle), Ja Morant (Out — Shoulder), Derrick Rose (Out — Hamstring), Marcus Smart (Out — Finger), Xavier Tillman Questionable (Out — Knee)