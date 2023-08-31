End of an era: Raptors 905’s David Johnson traded to Memphis Hustle

Per Raptors 905’s PR account, they traded David Johnson and a second-round pick for the returning rights of Tremont Waters and Derrick Walton Jr. They also acquired a first-round pick from the Hustle.

It’s probably not a surprise, as he could not stay healthy and produce consistent production in the two years he spent with the Raptors and the Raptors 905. However, the nail in the coffin was probably his underwhelming Vegas Summer League performance. That team was so bad, yet he could not take advantage of the opportunity.

If the name sounds familiar, Tremont Waters had a cup of coffee with the Raptors when the team went through roster hardship due to COVID-19 a couple of seasons ago. He’s currently playing in the FIBA World Cup for Puerto Rico, putting up 16.7 points and 8.7 assists during the group stage. We probably won’t see Waters suiting up for the Raptors 905 this season, as he’s signed with BSN’s Gigantes de Carolina.

Derrick Walton Jr., on the other hand, just recently signed with Zhejiang Guangsha Lions in China, so it’s unlikely to see him down at Paramount Fine Foods Centre.

This trade feels like the end of an era — Patrick Mutombo’s Raptors 905 era. Just look at the “best five” on one of the most exciting Raptors 905 teams back then: Reggie Perry (China), Isaac Bonga (Europe), Justin Champagnie (Heat Exhibit 10), Dalano Banton (Boston), and David Johnson. Not to mention, Kevon Harris (Orlando) came off the bench on that team.

Johnson was the Raptors’ 47th overall pick a couple of years ago and was with the team as a two-way contract player during his rookie season. With several developmental projects on the team, he was a victim of a roster crunch and was released after one year. Johnson chose to stick around the Raptors’ system, becoming an affiliate player with the Raptors 905 last year.

Johnson spent most of his time with the Raptors organization playing for the Raptors 905 but was unable to find consistency to showcase his skill set, partly due to injuries. However, he’s had several games where he’s hit clutch and game-winning shots, and speaking of that, we’ll officially end it with a David Johnson game-winner or two (and wish him all the best):

Taking y’all back to this one @davidjohnson13 loves a buzzer beater❗️ pic.twitter.com/gYjkn3e2Xt — Raptors 905 (@Raptors905) June 27, 2023