The Raptors have waived Joe Wieskamp

With Wieskamp’s deal set to guarantee tomorrow, the Raptors have opted to move on from him.

By Chelsea Leite
2023 NBA Las Vegas Summer League - Chicago Bulls v Toronto Raptors Photo by Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

Another Raptor gone...

This one was expected though. Joe Wieskamp’s deal was set to guarantee tomorrow, and if the Toronto Raptors were not sold on his potential contributions to the lineup for next season, today was the day to let him go.

With this transaction, the Raptors free up both roster space and cap space. They currently have five open spots for training camp (which is coming fast!) and are 3.6 million dollars under the luxury tax.

They could still (and will) sign more players before camp starts. After a disappointing showing at Summer League last week in Las Vegas, the Raptors have a lot of decisions to make regarding the end of their bench. Not that we put too much investment into Summer League performances, but a 1-4 showing was... interesting.

Joe Wieskamp played college basketball for Iowa before being drafted 41st overall by the San Antonio Spurs in 2021. Since then he has played for San Antonio, Milwaukee, Toronto, and each city’s G-League affiliate team.

He played in nine games for the Raptors in the 2022-2023 season.

