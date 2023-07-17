Another Raptor gone...

This one was expected though. Joe Wieskamp’s deal was set to guarantee tomorrow, and if the Toronto Raptors were not sold on his potential contributions to the lineup for next season, today was the day to let him go.

The Raptors have waived Joe Wieskamp.



His deal was set to guarantee tomorrow.



Raptors have one open NBA roster spot, minimum contracts available to offer, $3.96M in breathing room below the tax.



Also at 5 open summer/camp spots as needed. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) July 17, 2023

With this transaction, the Raptors free up both roster space and cap space. They currently have five open spots for training camp (which is coming fast!) and are 3.6 million dollars under the luxury tax.

They could still (and will) sign more players before camp starts. After a disappointing showing at Summer League last week in Las Vegas, the Raptors have a lot of decisions to make regarding the end of their bench. Not that we put too much investment into Summer League performances, but a 1-4 showing was... interesting.

Joe Wieskamp played college basketball for Iowa before being drafted 41st overall by the San Antonio Spurs in 2021. Since then he has played for San Antonio, Milwaukee, Toronto, and each city’s G-League affiliate team.

He played in nine games for the Raptors in the 2022-2023 season.