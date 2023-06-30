BREAKING: Raptors sign Dennis Schroder to a two-year deal

Shortly after the Fred VanVleet news broke (and Raptors fans started wondering what the front office would do about their guard situation), another Woj bomb dropped.

The Toronto Raptors have signed Dennis Schroder to a two-year, $26 million dollar deal.

Dennis Schroder started his career in Atlanta with the Hawks, then went to the Oklahoma City Thunder, then to the LA Lakers. He then played in Boston for the Celtics, had a short stint in Houston with the Rockets, and then went BACK to the LA Lakers most recently.

The 29 year-old guard out of Germany also plays for the German National Team.

Stay tuned for more free agency action (or not?) from the Toronto Raptors.