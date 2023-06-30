BREAKING: Jakob Poeltl resigns in Toronto on four year deal

NBA free agency started at 6:00pm ET sharp Friday evening, and by 6:51pm, Toronto made their first big deal of the day.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Jakob Poeltl has agreed to a four-year, $80 million dollar contract with the Toronto Raptors. The deal is reported to have a player option included.

ESPN Sources: Free agent C Jakob Poeltl has agreed on a four-year, $80 million contract to stay with the Toronto Raptors. Poeltl is represented by Michael Tellem and Sam Goldfeder of @excelbasketball. Deal includes a player option. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2023

Jakob Poeltl started his career with Toronto, then in 2018, was traded to the San Antonio Spurs as part of the Kawhi Leonard trade. He then returned to Toronto in a deal at the 2023 NBA trade deadline. San Antonio traded him back to Toronto in exchange for Khem Birch, one first round draft pick, and two second round picks.

Many were shocked with the deal and wondered if the Raptors had given away too much for Poeltl, who was on an expiring contract. When Poeltl became a free agent after the season was over, many wondered if he would walk to another team, leaving the Raptors with nothing in return and out some important picks.

Toronto’s first big free agency question is answered now as Jakob Poeltl returns to the team.

Post trade deadline, Raptors outscored opponents by 9.1 points per 100 possessions with Jakob Poeltl on the court.



They were outscored by 4.3 points per 100 with him off.



His 13.4 net differential was the highest on the team in that span. https://t.co/79j7NMnG3q — Keerthika Uthayakumar (@keerthikau) June 30, 2023

Stay tuned for more Toronto Raptors free agency news.