Report: Undrafted Kevin Obanor signs Exhibit 10 contract

Undrafted rookie and former Texas Tech forward Kevin Obanor signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Toronto Raptors, according to For The Win’s Bryan Kalbosky.

Obanor capped off his NCAA career by averaging 14.4 points and 6.4 rebounds but had a down year shooting from the perimeter, shooting a career-low 33.1% from behind the arc.

NEWS: Kevin Obanor (Texas Tech) has signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the Raptors. Obanor is represented by Torrel Harris and Dane Marrow of @UniqueSportsMGM.



Despite having a down year from the three-point range, Obanor can get hot from the perimeter. He averaged 38.1% from behind the arc through five seasons playing for Oral Roberts, then transferring to Texas Tech for two years. Obanor was part of Oral Roberts’ historic tourney run in ‘21, where he had his best season, putting up 18.7 points and 9.6 rebounds while converting 46.3% from behind the arc on 4.3 attempts per game.

Here’s Obanor dropping 30 points on #2 Ohio State a couple of years ago:

At the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, Obanor was measured at 6’6.25” without shoes and with a 6’10” wingspan. Position at the NBA level is a question mark for him, as he played primarily at the power forward spot in college. However, he has transferable NBA skills, such as perimeter shooting and scoring off hustle plays.

Kevin Obanor w/ a monstrous performance here at PIT.



29 PTS, 5 REB, 3 BLK, 1 STL



Stretch big w/ a dynamic combo of strength + floor spacing. Big play after big play, firing his team up.



+ roots open doors to Cotonou + Bosman status. Onlooking Euro scouts fawning over him.

Overall, Obanor must show he can be a 3+D combo forward at the NBA level. He’s got the hustle to match his motor and decent bounce to survive at the NBA level. Also, he’s strong for his size and has an NBA-ready body that should intrigue teams if he can be a decent versatile defender.