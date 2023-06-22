Raptors select Gradey Dick with the 13th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft

The Raptors only had one pick tonight, and they selected someone to help address this team’s shooting needs. The 19-year-old freshman put up 14.1 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting a blistering 40.3% from behind the arc for Kansas Jayhawks. With a solid size, standing at 6’6.75” without shoes and a modest +2” wingspan, he blends in well with the Vision 6’9” that this front office is trying to keep alive.

Sources: Toronto is selecting Gradey Dick at No. 13. https://t.co/Z8rZKX2Rl3 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 23, 2023

The selection came with much suspense, as the favourite was Kobe Bufkin at this spot. Several major mock drafts had either Bufkin or Jalen Hood-Schifino going to the Raptors. Bufkin was #1 on my mini-board for the Raptors, and I didn’t think Gradey would still be on the board by the time the Raptors were on the clock.

Perhaps Gradey was their guy after all, or at least the BPA on the Raptors’ board, as he apparently worked out twice for them. His range was around 9-12, with Orlando Magic as the most popular destination for him. Gradey should be an instant upgrade for the Raptors’ bench, and his shooting might be good enough to consider him a spot starter.

The night is still early, and the Raptors still have a hole to fill in the backcourt. With no second-round pick at their disposal, will we see a trade go down?

For an in-depth look at Gradey, keep an eye on my article tomorrow as I do a bit of a deep dive into his fit and areas of concern.