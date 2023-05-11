The WNBA arrives in Toronto: Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx preview, how to watch, events and more

Scotiabank Arena will be welcoming a whole new group of hoopers this weekend as the Raptors’ home plays host to the first ever WNBA game in Canada. The Minnesota Lynx and Chicago Sky will face off Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. in front of a 22,000 strong sold out crowd.

While still a preseason game for both teams, all eyes will be on Toronto for this historic event. The WNBA has been pondering expansion for years now, and Toronto is top of mind to receive a team. This game is more than just a fun Saturday afternoon outing for basketball fans, but a test for the league to see if the community would support a franchise.

For fans of Canadian National Basketball, there will be one familiar face set to take the court in the game. Chatham, Ontario’s own Bridget Carleton — in her fifth year playing for the Lynx — is expected to play. On Minnesota Lynx media day Wednesday she said she expects to be overwhelmed with emotions but has been preparing for it. She also said she expects to have over 100 family and friends in attendance — and the opportunity to play in front of them with the WNBA team she has called home for five years will be “special.”

I asked Bridget Carleton how she feels being the first Canadian Women to play a WNBA game on Canadian Soil and she said it will probably be overwhelming and surreal and she’s been preparing herself for that.@Winsidr #WNBATwitter — chelsea leite (@chelsealeite) May 10, 2023

Carleton is joined on the Lynx by fellow Canadian Natalie Achonwa, who will not be playing in the game as she is on maternity leave, but Natalie will be in attendance to support her teammate. The WNBA has two other Canadians currently on rosters league wide — Kia Nurse on the Seattle Storm and Laeticia Amihere who was recently drafted eighth overall by the Atlanta Dream.

Minnesota Lynx captain Napheesa Collier said to media that she thought it was great that the game sold out quickly, and that the excitement of women’s basketball in Canada should make for a great atmosphere for the game. Rachel Banham also mentioned that she knows how hype Canada is about basketball just based on what she hears from Carleton and Achonwa.

I asked Napheesa Collier what she wants the Canadian fans to get out of game on Saturday and she said she wants to give them a good show, and get them even more excited about the idea of having a W team in Toronto#WNBATwitter@Winsidr — chelsea leite (@chelsealeite) May 10, 2023

As for the Chicago Sky, the team has gone through a lot of changes this offseason, after winning the WNBA Championship in 2021. The current roster is full of young talent who will be sure to show our for Canadian fans. WNBA All-Star Kahleah Copper is among names that Canadian fans are excited to see live in action. Dana Evans will also be set to have a big year in the WNBA as she steps into a larger role on the roster.

The game is sure growing in Canada in every aspect. From the excitement around the Raptors’ 2019 NBA Championship, to the continued improvement of both the men’s and women’s Canada Basketball programs — basketball in Canada is here to stay. The Canadian men will be heading to the FIBA World Cup later this year, while the worldwide no.5 Canadian women’s squad is ramping up to make a run at the podium at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. The team placed fourth at last year’s FIBA Women’s World Cup, and will also compete in the FIBA Americup this summer.

This game may very well be the first step in Toronto getting its own WNBA franchise, and the excitement around it can be felt. From long-time W fans, to kids who love the game, to anyone who will discover their passion this weekend — it’s sure to be a historic and incredible weekend.

If you weren’t able to snag tickets to Saturday’s game in the 20 minutes they were available before selling out, the game will also be broadcast on TSN and Sportsnet in Canada, and on WNBA League Pass internationally.

The orange carpet is also being thrown out, so to speak. There will be ton of fun events happening around the city, player meet and greets, and even a life size statue making its way to different locations all weekend.

Here is a full schedule of events:

Friday:

All Day: The WNBA Sculpture labelled “Signed, Toronto” will be located at the CN Tower all day for fans to participate in the interactive event. Fans can sign the sculpture to make their mark on the WNBA’s welcome to Canada.

All Day: Nike x WNBA Customization Studio — head to Foot Locker on 306 Yonge Street to customize your own WNBA gear

1:00 - 2:00 p.m.: Player meet and greet — fans can meet Minnesota Lynx player and Canada Basketball Olympian Natalie Achonwa at Sport Chek (Maple Leaf Square location)

2:30 - 3:30 p.m.: Player meet and greet — the Chicago Sky second year who had a big season in 2022, Rebekah Gardner, will be at Canada Goose (Eaton Centre) to meet with fans.

2:30 - 3:30 p.m.: Player meet and greet — Chicago Sky stand out Dana Evans will be available to meet with fans at Canada Goose (Eaton Centre).

Saturday:

All Day: Nike x WNBA Customization Studio — head to Foot Locker on 306 Yonge Street to customize your own WNBA gear

12:00 p.m.: Canadian Tire Look Like a Pro Photobooth — head through Union Station Bay Concourse on your way to the game to participate and get your photo taken in 360 degrees.

3:00 p.m.: The WNBA Sculpture labelled “Signed, Toronto” will be located inside Scotiabank Arena for fans to participate in the interactive event. Fans can sign the sculpture to make their mark on the WNBA’s welcome to Canada.

4:00 p.m.: Tune into the Chicago Sky vs Minnesota Lynx Game! On TSN and Sportsnet in Canada and on WNBA League Pass internationally.

Sunday:

All Day: Nike x WNBA Customization Studio — head to Foot Locker on 306 Yonge Street to customize your own WNBA gear

For more info on events head to www.WNBACanadaGame.com

If you’d love to see a WNBA team permanently in Toronto, make sure to get out and support this weekend. The game starts at 4 p.m. ET.