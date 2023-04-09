The last time the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks played each other, both were still attempting to lock in or improve their postseason positioning, making the game a meaningful and important one for each team.

This game... is the exact opposite. Meaningless and inconsequential! Welcome to Game 82, everyone!

The Bucks are locked in to the top spot, the Raptors locked into ninth, so both teams will rest the majority of their players in this, the final regular season game for both teams.

It’s a fitting end to a miserable season for the Raptors. Today, as a reward for a mediocre-at-best season, they’ll treat their fans to probably the worst game of the year, featuring a bunch of players that no one paid to see. Alas, they’re not alone, as the entire rest of the NBA is doing pretty much the same.

I can’t be too angry about it. Obviously it only makes sense to rest players for the postseason. But these teams shouldn’t be charging their fans full price for games like this! Alas.

Not too much to look out for today; on the Raptors side, I’m hoping Gary Trent will get some extra minutes to get his legs back under him, as they’ll need his scoring against Chicago; and I’m hoping some extended minutes will be a confidence booster for Precious Achiuwa, who’s scored in double figures in three straight.

Other than that... I got nothing. Let’s get this one out of the way quickly and get ready for Wednesday!

Where to watch

Sportsnet, 1:00PM ET

Starting Lineups

Toronto Raptors — Your guess is as good as ours! Scottie Barnes and some guys!

Milwaukee Bucks — Do they even have enough guys left? Just Thanasis out there clowning around?

Injuries

Toronto Raptors — Otto Porter Jr. (foot – out), O.G. Anunoby (ankle – out), Pascal Siakam (rest – out), Fred VanVleet (thumb – out)

Milwaukee Bucks — Grayson Allen (ankle – out), Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee – out), Pat Connaughton (ankle – out), AJ Green (foot – out), Jrue Holiday (rest – out), Brook Lopez (rest – out), Khris Middleton (knee – out)