Toronto Raptors at Boston Celtics Rematch: Revenge needed as Raps limp to finish line

With the No. 9 seed and a two-win path to the playoffs all but assured for the Toronto Raptors, the only question left to answer with these last two games of the regular season is this: how good can their mojo be going into a must-win against the Chicago Bulls?

After missing a golden opportunity to get a win against the Boston Celtics down Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart on Wednesday, the Raptors will be in even tougher on Friday night as the Celtics will be a bit healthier — but not much, as Jaylen Brown will sit out with a finger injury. Just this outing and a game against the Bucks remain for the Raps before the Play-In Tournament warms up next week.

Making some shots will be key. OG Anunoby has been the hot hand from the three-point line, but inconsistent is the kindest word I can think of for the rest of Toronto’s rotation. In particular, it’ll be interesting to see if Fred VanVleet’s minor wrist injury continues to affect his shooting tonight. VanVleet wasn’t making excuses after two wide open misses in the clutch on Wednesday, but seeing how he bounces back will be interesting regardless.

With that, let’s get into the rest of the game details and the comments!

Where to Watch:

Sportsnet, 7:30 PM ET

Lineups:

Toronto: Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, O.G. Anunoby, Jakob Poeltl

Boston: Jayson Tatum, Al Horford, Grant Williams, Derrick White, Sam Hauser

Injuries:

Toronto: Otto Porter Jr. (foot – out)

Boston: Marcus Smart (neck – out), Jaylen Brown (finger – out), Danilo Gallinaru (knee – out), Malcolm Brogdon (back – out)