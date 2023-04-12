Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls Play-In Matchup: For All the Marbles

Buckle up folks, we’re about to witness history! When the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors tip off in about 30 minutes, the first single-elimination postseason basketball game in Raptors history will be underway! We are literally in unprecedented times.

And yet this matchup isn’t nearly as exciting as that preamble makes it sound. It’s the 41-41 Raptors and the 40-42 Bulls, two mediocre and underachieving teams, both of whom would already be golfing if not for the birth of the Play-In Tournament a couple years ago.

But hey — a single elimination, loser-goes-home game is almost always exciting. Even if the Scotiabank Arena crowd has underwhelmed this year, I have to believe they’ll get up for this one. It’s a beautiful day outside, the Blue Jays are also playing, the city feels amazing. A win would be a fantastic capper to an otherwise fantastic day!

And look, the Raptors are capable of winning. We know how good this team can be when everything is clicking and the shots are dropping. And while we certainly haven’t been able to predict when those things will coalesce, if there has ever been a time when they need to — it’s right now.

If you need anything else to get you set, be sure to check out Chelsea’s game preview and my Play-In preview. No late-breaking injury news to report, and both teams will start their usual lineups.

That’s it! Let’s go!!

Where to watch

TSN, 7:00PM ET

Starting Lineups

Toronto Raptors — Pascal Siakam, O.G. Anunoby, Jakob Poeltl, Scottie Barnes, Fred VanVleet

Chicago Bulls — DeMar DeRozan, ZachLaVine, Nikola Vucevic, Patrick Beverley, Alex Caruso

Injuries

Toronto Raptors — Otto Porter Jr. (foot – out),

Chicago Bulls — Lonzo Ball, (knee – out), Justin Lewis (knee – out)