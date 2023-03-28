The Toronto Raptors have another chance — their fifth in a month! — to get back to .500 tonight, as they host the Miami Heat at Scotiabank Arena.

Currently sitting at 37-38, the Raptors haven’t struck even since they were 13-13 waaaay back on December 9... before they lost six straight and sent this season into the slog it’s been ever since. A win tonight not only evens their record, but, should the Atlanta Hawks lose their game tonight with the Cleveland Cavaliers, they’d find themselves in sole possession of the 8th seed in the East.

The Heat, meanwhile, haven’t exactly been impressive themselves; after finishing first in the East last season, they’re currently stuck in a “battle” with the now-rebuilding Nets for sixth place, with both teams sporting 40-35 records.

So — it may well be a playoff-like atmosphere inside SBA tonight, and with these teams, you know what that means — a slugfest! Tons of bricks, even more fouls, possibly even a brouhaha or some fisticuffs!

Well, hopefully not the latter. But if this one ends up with an 89-86 final score I know I’m gonna feel like punching myself in the face. Raps-Heat, everyone!

Lineup-wise, the Raptors are without Will Barton, who has a bum ankle, and Gary Trent Jr. is out with his sore elbow.

As for the Heat, Jimmy Butler is going to sit this one out, but the GROAT Kyle Lowry is available.

That’s it! Let’s watch!

Where to watch

TSN, 7:30PM ET

Starting Lineups

Toronto Raptors — Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Jakob Poeltl

Miami Heat — Kevin Love, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Hero, Gabe Vincent, Victor Oladipo

Injuries

Toronto Raptors — Otto Porter Jr. (foot – out), Dalano Banton (thumb – out), Will Barton (ankle – out), Joe Wieskamp (hamstring – out), Gary Trent Jr. (elbow – out)

Miami Heat — Jimmy Butler (neck – out), Nikola Jovic (back – out)