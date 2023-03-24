Toronto Raptors vs Detroit Pistons Matchup: Can a depleted Toronto Squad hold off the Pistons?

The Toronto Raptors have a lot of question marks as they head into their Friday Night game against the Detroit Pistons. Questions about the availability of a lot of players, and questions about their standing in the Eastern Conference.

Toronto will have to play without several of their top players, including Scottie Barnes with a wrist injury, Gary Trent Jr. with an elbow injury, and Precious Achiuwa with a hamstring injury. They’ll have to work with their remaining players to hold off a young Detroit Pistons team.

The Raptors were able to break the winning streak the Pistons had on them earlier this season, but games against this team are always tough. Maybe it’s the fact that they are “neighbours”, maybe it’s the coaching history between Dwane Casey and the Raptors. This team always has a way of getting under the Raptors skin.

With a record of 16-57, the Pistons don’t seem to be gunning for a play-in spot, but the Raptors surely are. They’ll need to win this game to continue their quest for a home game advantage in the postseason — especially after losing to Indiana on Wednesday.

Match Up: Toronto Raptors (35-38) vs Detroit Pistons (16-57)

Where to Watch: Sportsnet, 7:30pm

Lineups:

Toronto Raptors: Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, Will Barton, O.G. Anunoby, Jakob Poeltl

Detroit Pistons: Marvin Bagley III, Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, James Wiseman, Jalen Duren

Injuries:

Toronto Raptors: Scottie Barnes (OUT - wrist), Gary Trent Jr. (OUT - elbow), Precious Achiuwa (OUT - hamstring), Dalano Banton (OUT - thumb)

Detroit Pistons: Rodney McGruder (OUT), Alec Burks (OUT), Bojan Bogdanivic (OUT), Cory Joseph (OUT)