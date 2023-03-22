Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers Matchup: Last ten games, last push for eight

As they start one last home stand against Eastern Conference opponents, the Toronto Raptors’ status these season is still swinging in the wind. All year, they’ve been too good to bottom out and not cohesive enough to battle with the top teams — now, they’ve got ten games left to make good and get at least one post-season game at Scotiabank Arena.

Still a game back of the No. 8 seed and the Atlanta Hawks, the Raptors will host four teams outside the top six in the East between now and next Tuesday — starting tonight with the Pacers.

Unfortunately, it looks like the injury bug is hitting Toronto at the wrong time. With Scottie Barnes out of the last game with wrist soreness, the injury report has expanded to also include Gary Trent Jr., Precious Achiuwa and Joe Wieskamp. All four are game-time decisions tonight with various descriptions of soreness and tightness.

Barnes, Trent and Achiuwa are all game-time decisions, though Scottie sounds like he’s on the doubtful side of questionable. The Achiuwa injury is a new one. Trent took a fall in the Milwaukee game; he tried to practice yesterday but couldn’t get through the session. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 22, 2023

UPDATE: Ah, this stinks.

Barnes, Trent, Achiuwa, Wieskamp are all out — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) March 22, 2023

On Indiana’s side, they’ll be short their fiery scorer in Tyrese Haliburton, which means plenty of time for an all-Canadian backcourt of Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin. Another fascinating matchup in this one will be a contrast of styles at centre, as Myles Turner and Jakob Poeltl — two focal points in their offense — will spend plenty of time opposite each other.

All that’s left to do is read the game details and join us in the comments.

Where to Watch:

Sportsnet One, 7:30 PM ET

Lineups:

Toronto Raptors – Fred VanVleet, Dalano Banton, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Jakob Poeltl

Indiana Pacers – Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin, Buddy Hield, Aaron Nesmith, Myles Turner

Injuries:

Toronto Raptors – Scottie Barnes (left wrist soreness – out), Precious Achiuwa (right hamstring tightness – out), Gary Trent Jr. (right elbow stiffness – out), Joe Wieskamp (out), Otto Porter Jr. (foot – out)

Indiana Pacers – Tyrese Haliburton (knee – questionable), Chris Duarte (ankle – out), Kendall Brown (leg – out)