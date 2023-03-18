Toronto Raptors vs Minnesota Timberwolves Matchup: Can they put together some wins?

The Raptors have a chance to string multiple wins together tonight has they host an injury-ridden Minnesota Timberwolves team in Toronto tonight. The Raptors most recently won against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and sit in ninth place in the Eastern Conference.

The Timberwolves on the other hand are eighth in the Western Conference, but will be missing a plethora of players going into tonights’ game. Rudy Gobert is a game time decision, while Anthony Edwards has been ruled out. Several other players also remain Game time decisions.

With both teams in a fight to improve their standings as the season begins to wind down, this game tonight is sure to be gritty. The Raptors will have the confidence of their dominant game against OKC to boost some much needed energy going into the game tonight.

Match Up: Toronto Raptors (34-36) vs Minnesota Timberwolves (35-36)

Where to Watch: 7:00pm, TSN

Lineups:

Raptors: Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, O.G. Anunoby, Jakob Poeltl

Timberwolves: Kyle Anderson, Mike Conley, Jaden McDaniels, Rudy Gobert, Jordan McLaughlin

Injuries:

Raptors: Dalano Banton,

TImberwolves: Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert, Naz Reid, Jaylen Nowell, Austin Rivers