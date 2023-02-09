NBA Trade Deadline 2023 Open Thread: Raptors get back Poeltl

The 2023 Trade Deadline day is here and while most people are still reeling from the middle of the night Kevin Durant trade, we are here to talk the Raptors trades!

Talks have been going on all week and the Raptors are expected to make some moves so check back here for the latest until the 3pm EST deadline.

Thursday February 9: 12:51 AM

The Raptors reach an agreement to acquire Jakob Poeltl from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Khem Birch, ESPN reports:

The Toronto Raptors are acquiring San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl for Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round draft pick and two future second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/9Iz7KFCd20 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

The trade will also see Toronto handing over a protected first round pick for 2024, and two future second round picks.

The Raptors bring back the center they drafted, developed and traded for Kawhi Leonard with an intention of signing him to a new contract this summer, sources tell ESPN. Toronto's been desperate for a center and they've landed him in Poeltl now. https://t.co/AUmGfKqWu9 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

The Raptors get back Poeltl after trading him in 2018 for Kawhi Leonard.

Check back on this thread for more throughout the day.

Thursday February 9: 2:07 AM

ESPN reports that talks for Toronto’s OG Anunoby are going “late into the trade deadline,” as Western Conference teams ramp up after the Kevin Durant to Phoenix news. More to come later (or not?)

Toronto's talks on forward O.G. Anunoby are rolling into the final hours of the trade deadline. The landing of Kevin Durant with the Suns could escalate Anunoby's value among Western Conference teams pursuing an elite forward to defend Durant. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

Thursday Feb 9: 10:30 AM

It’s being reported that the first round pick being sent to San Antonio for Jakob Poeltl is protected 1-6th through 2026.

In simple terms, if the Raptors get a first round pick that’s No. 1 through No.6 from 2024 until 2026, it will stay with Toronto. The first time they get a pick from No.7 onward, it will go to the Spurs.

Update on the Jakob deal, per @mikescotto:



Toronto’s 2024 first-round pick is protected No. 1-6 in 2024, 2025, and 2026, and the Raptors sent unprotected 2023 and 2025 second-round picks as part of the trade to acquire Poeltl from the Spurs, HoopsHype has learned. — Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) February 9, 2023

Thursday February 9: 1:00PM

Raptors PR officially announces the trade of Khem Birch and picks for Jakob Poeltl. Also announce that Poeltl will wear the number 19 as opposed to his old Raptors number 42.