Toronto Raptors vs. San Antonio Matchup: Could this be the end?

Well folks, this could be it! Raptors fans could be seeing the end of Vision 6’9” and the beginning of something new. Or, maybe a small, non-form busting move is made that sees the Raptors shed salary/add draft compensation while they wait until the summer to see what the landscape looks like for the current core. Topping that, maybe nothing happens and the collective suffering/torture has all been for naught! Who’s to say? Certainly not me, but I do feel confident saying Raptors fans believe that the passing of the deadline can’t come soon enough.

With that, what better way to advance the seemingly frozen hands of time than by taking on one of the worst team in the league in the San Antonio Spurs? Guided by the oldest active coach in Greg Popovich, the Spurs trot out the third youngest lineup in the NBA, and, on most nights, it shows. Last in the league in defensive rating, net rating and opponents points per game, this matchup would seem to be as winnable as it gets for most any team. Of course, Toronto is not just any team and this could very well end up as a scheduled loss with all of the noise that Raptors players say they haven’t been hearing, seeing, paying attention to, etc. around the trade deadline.

Truly, it is all noise and Raptors’ faithful would be doing themselves a great service by tuning it all out. Once Masai Ujiri and Bobby Webster do (or don’t do) whatever it is that they will to this roster, there will be plenty of time to lament/grieve/rejoice. So, for now, let’s try to enjoy the whole band being together — sans OG due to injury, of course — for what could be the last time. For the hell of it, maybe the Raps will make it a fun one worthy of celebrating.

Where to Watch:

TSN, 7:30 PM ET

Lineups:

Toronto Raptors – Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa

San Antonio Spurs – Malaki Branham, Josh Richardson, Keldon Johnson, Keita Bates-Diop, Jakob Poeltl

Injuries:

Toronto Raptors – OG Anunoby (wrist – out), Otto Porter Jr. (foot – out)

San Antonio Spurs – Tre Jones (foot – questionable), Jeremy Sochan (back – doubtful), Romeo Langford (hip – out), Devin Vassell (knee – out), Dewayne Dedmon (trade – out)