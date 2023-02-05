Toronto Raptors at Memphis Grizzlies Matchup: Road trip ends against shorthanded Grizz

It might be harsh to say, but you’d think the Toronto Raptors would have a better record considering all the stars they’ve dodged in road games this season.

That lucky streak hits again tonight, as the Memphis Grizzlies will be without three starters: Ja Morant, out with wrist soreness, Dillon Brooks, suspended one game for a groin punch of high severity, and Steven Adams, out with a knee injury.

.@memgrizz status update:



Jaren Jackson Jr. (RT Thigh Soreness) is active and available tonight vs @Raptors.



Ja Morant (RT Wrist Soreness) is inactive along with Steven Adams (RT Knee PCL Sprain). https://t.co/3gZdoszDW6 — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) February 5, 2023

The Raptors, meanwhile? What can we say, this has been a tough team to write poetically about — even after a win over the Rockets on Friday night.

A six-point win against the worst team in the league wouldn’t inspire confidence for most teams, but it continues to be how the Raptors play that’s disappointing. The disjointed nature of this road trip, which can still be salvaged for a winning record with a victory tonight, has started to show up between plays. These players aren’t enjoying each other’s company much.

So, let the roulette wheel of effort go again, and let’s see where it takes us! OG Anunoby will be out again tonight with a wrist injury, possibly returning when the Raptors are back home Wednesday against the Spurs.

Here are the rest of the injury details and starting lineups. Kick those Sunday scaries to the curb and join us in the comments.

Where to Watch:

TSN 4, 6 PM ET

Lineups:

Toronto Raptors – Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa

Memphis Grizzlies – Tyus Jones, Desmond Bane, Santi Aldama, Jaren Jackson Jr., Xavier Tillman Sr.

Injuries:

Toronto Raptors – OG Anunoby (wrist – out), Otto Porter Jr. (foot – out)

Memphis Grizzlies – Ja Morant (wrist – out), Steven Adams (knee – out), Dillon Brooks (suspension – out)