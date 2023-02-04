That’s A Rap #206: Spicy Snub and Kyrie’s Request

Pascal Siakam is an All-Star. Period.

He doesn’t need a bunch of coaches who obviously don’t watch Toronto Raptors games to validate his status — all of them get a front-row seat every time they play Toronto. Last season, he was left off the roster because... he missed the first 10 games of the season? This season, he was left off because... Indiana and Chicago are fewer games under .500 than Toronto?

Voters keep moving the goalposts!

Our All-Star reserves rant was cut short by the attention-seeking, Kyrie Irving. The good news for content creators is that we just went through this exercise in the summer. We already know who will try to acquire Irving. We already know what packages Toronto can offer to the Nets for Kevin Durant, after his eventual trade request.

There’s never a dull moment in the NBA!

In This Episode:

1:15 — Kyrie: The Main Character (again)

If you’re getting a sense of deja vu, it’s because Kyrie Irving just loves being the main character. I’ve lost track of how many times he’s been the subject of focus in a Woj “breaking” tweet this year. Whether or not he gets traded, I think I speak for many by saying the trade deadline can’t come soon enough, because it should shut up Irving (even temporarily)!

13:10 — O.G. Oh My

O.G. Anunoby wants out of Toronto. Actually, he just said he’s happy here. Oh wait, there’s another report that the front office is accepting offers for O.G. Correction, the folks reporting Anunoby’s displeasure are not that reputable. Whatever happens next, it’s quite ominous when you remember the last time a core Raptors player hurt their hand in Golden State, they got traded before playing another game for Toronto.

23:00 — Pascal Snubbery

Siakam is the first player in NBA history to average at least 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists... and NOT make the All-Star team. All other 27 instances (including Nikola Jokic, LeBron James, and Luke Doncic this year) have led to All-Star appearances for those players in their respective seasons.

42:20 — Technically Egregious

Dillon Brooks is the Draymond Green-like agitator that Team Canada never knew they needed. Brooks got what he deserved (1-game suspension with no pay), but where does it rank among all the best/weirdest technical fouls in history? Chime in below with the technical foul you’ll never forget.