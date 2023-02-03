Toronto Raptors at Houston Rockets Matchup: Salvaging the road trip

Coming off what might be the most apathetic showing the Toronto Raptors have had all year, it’s understandable if you’re not psyched for some Friday night hoops against the Houston Rockets.

Being a man of my early 30s, it’s not like I have a ton of alternative things to do on the weekend, but I can understand if you’re going through your contacts app, praying for something that gets you out of the house instead of watching this game.

What can I sell you on? Hope, maybe!

The Rockets have lost 16 of their last 19 games — though they’ve beat Detroit and Oklahoma City over the last two — and without their only high wattage players in Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr., you’ve got Eric Gordon jacking up shots. He’s got 49 points in the last two games, a desperate audition to get onto a decent basketball team before the deadline. He may well get his wish.

For the Raptors, there’s not too much to report. The guys who are here are still here. They’re still playing uninspired on the defensive end — much has been written about it. We can still get excited to see what Fred VanVleet brings to the table, as his offensive tear has continued through the bulk of this road trip. Scottie Barnes is looking like a star again in his new roll man role.

We can also get up for the possibility of a winning record on the seven-game road trip. A victory over the Rockets tonight and the Grizzlies on Sunday would make it a 4-3 trip. That would be a very hilarious reason to hold this clearly dysfunctional core together, but it’s a winning record all the same. We’ll take our moral victories at this point.

Here are the rest of the game details. For you brave souls ready and willing, get into the comments section!

Where to Watch:

TSN, 8 PM ET

Lineups:

Toronto Raptors – Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa

Houston Rockets – Daishen Nix, Garrison Matthews, Tari Eason, Kenyon Martin, Alperen Sengun

Injuries:

Toronto Raptors – OG Anunoby (wrist – out), Otto Porter Jr. (foot – out)

Houston Rockets – Jabari Smith Jr. (hip pointer – questionable), Jalen Green (calf – out), Kevin Porter Jr. (foot/toe – out)