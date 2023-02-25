Toronto Raptors at Detroit Pistons Matchup: Wake up, the Raps game is on!

After a thrilling win over the Pelicans, the Toronto Raptors are back on the court this afternoon to take on the Detroit Pistons. It’s a busy day of sports in Motown — with the Red Wings playing tonight, the Pistons are playing frighteningly early. So here we are, warming up brunch for a Raptors game with a noon start.

With a couple games coming up against the Wizards and one against the Bulls, the Raptors have a pristine opportunity to make up ground in the playoff race in the next two weeks, playing an improved brand of basketball. Jakob Poeltl’s presence has allowed the rotation to fall into place better than it has all season, as his physicality has freed up Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes to score against advantageous matchups.

Jak has also meant a permanent bench mob reunion of Chris Boucher and Precious Achiuwa, who may not defend at the level of the starters, but are electric in transition and hold their own on the offensive glass.

Today against Detroit, unfortunately, the Raps will once again be without Fred VanVleet, who is out due to personal reasons. The Pistons are dealing with a pretty deep injury report of their own, with Jalen Duren joining Marvin Bagley and Nerlens Noel in street clothes — leaving a very thin frontcourt. We could be in for even more Jak attacks, if your heart can handle it.

Here are the rest of the game details. How do you like your eggs?

Where to Watch:

Sportsnet One, 12 PM ET

Lineups:

Toronto Raptors – Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl

Detroit Pistons – Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Stewart, James Wiseman

Injuries:

Toronto Raptors – Fred VanVleet (personal – out), Otto Porter Jr. (foot – out)

Detroit Pistons – Jalen Duren (ankle – out), Marvin Bagley (hand – out), Nerlens Noel (personal – out), Cade Cunningham (lower leg – out)