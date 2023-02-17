Here’s a full list of 2023 NBA All-Star events happening this weekend

Pascal Siakam will have to trade sunny beach weather for Utah winter, but that just means he’s headed to the NBA All-Star Game this weekend in Salt Lake City! He’ll join Scottie Barnes and the rest of the All-Star players for a weekend full of events and celebrations.

There’s much more going on than just the All Star Game too, check out all the action below!

Ruffles NBA Celebrity All-Star Game - Friday 7PM EST

To kick off the weekend, the Celebrity Game will be tipping off! Utah Jazz team governor Ryan Smith, and Dwyane Wade will serve as the honorary captains. Giannis, Thanasis and Alex Antetokounmpo and Lindsey Vonn will coach Team Wade, while Lisa Leslie, Fat Joe, and Alex Bregman will coach Team Ryan.

Celebrities set to make appearances are Simu Liu, Janelle Monae, Cordae, 21 Savage, Guillermo Rodriguez, Frances Tiafoe, The Miz, Diamond DeShields, Arike Ogunbowale and more!

You can catch the game at 7PM, Friday on Sportsnet!

Jordan Rising Stars Tournament - Friday 9PM EST

Support Raptors sophomore Scottie Barnes as he makes his second Rising Stars appearance Friday Night! Last week, Scottie was drafted to Team Pau, and will compete against three other teams in the tournament.

Joining Scottie are other NBA rookies and sophomores, as well as standouts from the G-League. Team Pau will feature Barnes, Jose Alvarado, Paolo Banchero, Jaden Ivey, Keegan Murray, as well as Canadians Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard.

The teams will compete in a three-game mini tournament that will showcase the next generation of NBA talent. This is Scottie Barnes second appearance after being selected to play in his rookie year — later winning Rookie of the Year honours.

All-Star Saturday Night - Saturday 8PM EST

Saturday Night will showcase the Kia Skills Challenge, the Starry 3-Point Contest, and the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest.

Though there are no Raptors competing in any of these events, they will still be full of excitement! As NBA Talent grows and the league becomes more and more skilled, these events are always ones you don’t want to miss.

All-Star Draft and Game - Sunday starting at 7:30 PM EST

This year for the first time, the NBA All-Star draft will be going down just before the game tips off! That means we do not know if Pascal Siakam will be playing for Team Giannis or Team LeBron just yet.

Pascal Siakam was chosen by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to be an injury replacement in the game, after Steph Curry, Zion Williamson and Kevin Durant all pulled out of the game due to injury. He will be drafted from the reserves.

After the draft, the teams will tip-off for the 72nd NBA All Star Game!

