Toronto Raptors vs Detroit Pistons Match up: It’s the BIGGEST game of the day... okay not really but close!

The Toronto Raptors (26-31) play the Detroit Pistons (15-42) this afternoon at Scotiabank Arena... but don’t let those season records fool you. Detroit has won six of the last seven games between these two teams, the sole win coming from the Raptors this past November — snapping a six game losing streak to the Detroit Pistons.

There is history between these two teams, as Pistons head coach Dwane Casey was Raptors head coach Nick Nurse’s predecessor. Though, Nick Nurse will miss tonight’s game due to personal reasons.

The Raptors come off this game having lost their last game to the Utah Jazz on Friday night. They’ll have to stay strong through all four quarters to pull off this win tonight under Adrian Griffin. With Anunoby still out due to a wrist injury and Gary Trent Jr. a late scratch due to a left calf strain, the rest of the team will have to step up on the defence.

The Pistons won their last game against the San Antonio Spurs, grabbing their 15th win on the season, and they’ll be hungry to win against the Raptors tonight.

Catch this afternoon, Pre-SuperBowl match between the Toronto Raptors and the Detroit Pistons at 3 p.m. EST on TSN.

Where to Watch:

TSN at 3 p.m. EST

Lineups:

Toronto: Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Jakob Poeltl, Precious Achiuwa

Detroit: Bojan Bogdanovic, Jalen Duran, Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Stewart

Injuries:

Toronto: OG Anunoby (wrist), Otto Porter Jr (out for season)

Detroit: Nerlens Noel (personal), James Wiseman (pending trade), Marvin Bagley III (hand), Cade Cunningham (out for season)