Pascal Siakam named to 2023 NBA All-Star Game roster due to Durant, Curry, and Williamson injuries

When the All-Star Game reserves were announced last week, fans around the league were shocked to find that Pascal Siakam had NOT been voted into the Eastern Conference All-Star reserves.

Siakam has been having an incredible season, averaging 25.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists on the season so far. He ranks 15th in the NBA currently in points per game, had a career high 52 points at Madison Square Garden in December and is playing the best basketball of his career this season.

So the upset was justified when he did not make the All Star reserves. Now, we won’t get into the mechanics of whose spot he should have taken in the first place, because we don’t need to. None of that matters now, because HE MADE IT IN THE END.

Minnesota's Anthony Edwards, Toronto's Pascal Siakam and Sacramento's De'Aaron Fox are expected to be named the three All-Star reserve replacements for Feb. 19 game in Salt Lake City, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2023

It was announced Friday afternoon that Siakam, along with Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards and Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox have been named the three reserve replacements in the upcoming All-Star Game. They will replace Phoenix Suns (formerly Brooklyn Nets) Kevin Durant, Golden State’s Steph Curry, and New Orlean’s Zion Williamson who have all been ruled OUT of the game.

The 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend will take place February 17-19 in Salt Lake City, Utah — the home of the Utah Jazz. Pascal Siakam will be playing in the All-Star Game on February 19th, and be joined in Utah by teammate Scottie Barnes who will be playing in the Rising Stars Games. Scottie was drafted to Team Pau in the Rising Stars Games, where NBA Rookies and Sophomores as well as G-League standouts are chosen to be showcased. This will take place February 17 in Utah, with the NBA Skills Competition and Three-Point contest happening on February 18th.

This will be Pascal Siakam’s second career appearance in the NBA All-Star Game, after making his first appearance in 2020. Siakam is only the fifth Raptor in franchise history to make multiple All-Star Game appearances as a Raptor. He joins an elite crew of Vince Carter, Chris Bosh, Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan as Raptors to make multiple All-Star appearances.

This will mark the 25th time in franchise history that a Raptor has been named to an All-Star roster.

The Raptors play at home tonight against the Utah Jazz at 7:30 p.m. on Sportsnet.