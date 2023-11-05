Toronto Raptors vs San Antonio Spurs: Injury Updates, Tv Schedule, Match Up

The Toronto Raptors visit the San Antonio Spurs as they look to pick up their 3rd win of the season. They’re coming off of a 114-99 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, where the scoring off the bench was a major issue. Facing a younger team that lacks guard play, Raptors 6th-man Gary Trent Jr. will look to bounce back after three straight games posting 8 points or less.

San Antonio will be without guard Devin Vassell, which is a hit for a team that is already lacking in the guard department. Tre Jones, their starting point guard last season, will likely be inserted back into the starting lineup after coming off the bench in all of San Antonio’s first five games. Jeremy Sochan, traditionally a forward, has been running point guard for them so far this season. It’s worked so far, as the Spurs are coming off of back to back wins against the Phoenix Suns, putting them at 3-2 on the season.

This is a get-right spot for the Raptors, who are facing a team that is not known for its defence outside of Victor Wembanyama. Dennis Schroder has been exceptional for Toronto to start the season and will look to take advantage of a weaker defensive matchup against Tre Jones. Malachi Flynn and rookie Grady Dick will also look to take advantage of a depleted backcourt in San Antonio, as both players have shown flashes of scoring prowess this season but have largely been inconsistent.

Toronto is on game two of a four game road trip, and have not picked up a win on the road thus far. They’ll look to right that ship this afternoon in San Antonio.

How to Watch:

Sportsnet - 3:30 p.m. ET

Lineups:

Toronto: Dennis Schroder, Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Jakob Poeltl

San Antonio: Malaki Branham, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Victor Wembanyama, Zach Collins

Injuries:

Toronto: Christian Koloko (Out - Respiratory), Precious Achiuwa (Doubtful - Groin)

San Antonio: Devin Vassell (Out - Groin)