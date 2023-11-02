Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Final Score: 114-99 — Raptors can’t hang with Embiid and Maxey

The Toronto Raptors kicked off their first big road trip of the season tonight as they played their second game in a back to back against the Philadelphia 76ers. Last night, they dominated the Milwaukee Bucks, but tonight it was the 76ers night to shine. Several things the Raptors did so well last night — three point shooting, avoiding turnovers, fouls — were going the other way for them tonight. Part of that was because of the sheer size and dominance of the 76ers Big Three of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and Tobias Harris.

In the end, the Philadelphia 76ers were able to win their second game against the Toronto Raptors in the last week.

It was a bucket for bucket competition in the first quarter but ALL Scottie Barnes for the Toronto Raptors. He scored or assisted on the Raptors first 15 points. A few tricky fouls and turnovers didn’t help the Raptors slow down the Maxey and Embiid duo, though as they went on an 11-3 run mid-quarter.

The Raptors went a little cold to finish this quarter but it didn’t go completely off the rails for them. They finished down by four, 30-26. Interesting note, Joel Embiid played every second of the first quarter (how very Nick Nurse).

The second quarter saw the Raptors bench come to play. Buckets from McDaniels, Flynn and Boucher had the Raptors bench up 13-0 over the 76ers bench (again, SUPER Nick Nurse-y). Yet, it wasn’t enough to stop the 8-0 run from Philly. They headed into the first half down 58-49.

The third quarter was about the Raptors coming back from that deficit, which they did to start. They were able to close that gap... only for the 76ers to run ahead again. Something about the Raptors tonight was hot starts to quarters but slow finishes. By the end of the quarter the 76ers were back up to their previous lead plus more, up 90-77.

Toronto then went a little cold, allowing the 76ers 10ish point lead to grow to a 15ish point lead. Yet, they tried to claw back through the fourth. Their defence to stop Embiid was impressive as well.

OG Anunoby blocks Joel Embiid. pic.twitter.com/hJmitreMWU — Amit Mann (@Amit_Mann) November 3, 2023

Yet, it was not enough to stop the size and speed of the Philadelphia 76ers. They will come away with their second won of the season against the Toronto Raptors.

76ers win 114-99 over the Toronto Raptors.

What Worked for the Raptors:

Scottie Barnes: Scottie booked his 5th consecutive 20+ point game tonight with a stat line of 24 points eight assists and eight rebounds. He continues to be incredibly impressive on both ends of the floor. His progression is apparent as he is now getting the tough defensive assignments, is making three point shots, blocking near the rim, and more.

O.G. Anunoby: Anunoby not only scored his 600th career three point shot tonight but he also climbed to 4th in the Raptors all-time three point field goal ranking behind Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet and Morris Peterson.

What Did Not Work for the Raptors:

Cold Streaks: The Raptors had several cold offensive stints this game, allowing the 76ers to go out on runs. Barnes was the only player who scored above 20 points.

Couldn’t Stop Embiid: Joel Embiid played 34 minutes and scored 28 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. The Raptors already don’t have the depth they could have in their front court with both Christian Koloko and Precious Achiuwa out, so stopping Embiid was tough.

What is Next:

The Toronto Raptors are on a four game road trip and now head to Texas. They will play the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday afternoon.