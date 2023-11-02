Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers: TV Info, Updated Injuries and more

Buckle up, folks, the Raptors have got their second SEGABABA of the very young season as they square off against the 76ers in Philadelphia. Fresh off finally trading James Harden to his preferred destination of Los Angeles, the 76ers added some much needed depth to a squad relying heavily on reigning MVP Joel Embiid and constant blur/noted Raptor killer, Tyrese Maxey. Will Nick Nurse be able to integrate the new, but kind of old, bench players into his rotation? Far be it from Raptors fans to care, right?

Enough about the 76ers, how about your Toronto Raptors? They got a juicy look at some deer neck last night, and firmly kept their foot down upon it for 48 minutes; a welcome sign in so many ways. Scottie Barnes continues to shoot the cover off the ball from deep, Dennis Schröder is running the starting unit beautifully, OG is back and healthy and Pascal seems to be rounding into form after early season struggles. All right, while we’re at it, Jakob Poeltl remains steady and dependable, too! Share the love!

The question, as always, it seems, revolves around the Toronto bench, and, at least for one night, the fears and worries were minimized and mitigated. What needs to follow next is consistency from both the bench players, and new coach Darko Rajakaović. Can the insertion of veteran champion Otto Porter Jr. into the rotation stabilize things for a young and sometimes often scuffling squad? Will Chris Boucher’s reign as energy-man off the bench continue to impress? Has Malachi found his sea legs and are they enough to keep the ship afloat while Dennis sits?

Many questions remain for this Raptors team, but it’s onto Philadelphia to parse out some answers.

How to Watch

Sportsnet ONE — 7:00 pm ET

Lineups

Toronto: Dennis Schröder, Scottie Barnes, O.G. Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Jakob Poeltl

Philadelphia: Tyrese Maxey, DeAnthony Melton, Tobias Harris, Robert Covington, Joel Embiid

Injuries

Toronto: Precious Achiuwa (doubtful — groin), Christian Koloko (out — respiratory), Otto Porter Jr. (out — reconditioning), Two-Way guys OUT

Philadelphia: Nicolas Batum (personal — out)