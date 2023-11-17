Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: Injury Updates, TV Schedule, Match Up

Less than one week removed from getting absolutely walloped by the Boston Celtics, the Toronto Raptors are gearing up to take on the C’s yet again. This time around, the Raptors will be debuting their brand new court and jerseys as the last team to play an In-Season Tournament game. And what a debut it’s looking to have.

Black on black with gold and grey accents coupled with gold jerseys figures to be one of the more pleasantly eye-catching rollouts thus far for the new In-Season Tournament. Better to save the best for last, right?!

Aesthetics aside, is it at all possible that Toronto could be looking at a different result against Boston tonight? Buckle up, because the odds are significantly stacked against them. Not only will Toronto be shorthanded against the Celtics — the team tied for the best record in the league — but they happen to be taking on a Celtics team that is posting their best ever, in their storied history, Relative Offensive Rating. Coincidentally, Toronto just so happens to be having it’s second worst ever season in the same category. This stat was wildly evident in the previous game where Toronto lost every single quarter, but records are meant to be broken! With the probable return of Gary Trent Jr., Toronto can at least find a shred of solace in some potentially returning firepower. Will it be enough? Tune in and find out!

How to Watch

TSN — 7:30 pm ET

Lineups

Toronto: Dennis Schröder, Gradey Dick, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Jakob Poeltl

Boston: Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis

Injuries

Toronto: O.G. Anunoby (finger — doubtful), Christian Koloko (out — respiratory), Otto Porter Jr (personal — out), Thaddeus Young (illness — out), Gary Trent Jr. (probable, plantar fasciitis)

Boston: Jaylen Brown (illness — questionable), Al Horford (toe — probable), Kristaps Porzingis (knee — questionable)