Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics: Preview, TV Schedule, Injuries and more

The Raptors and Celtics are set to square off tonight for the second time in less than a week.

The big difference between tonight’s game and the one that was played on Saturday, is that not only is tonight back at Scotiabank Arena, but it also means a little bit more. Toronto finally plays its first ever NBA In-Season Tournament game, being the last of the NBA’s 30 teams to do so. With this being the In-Season Tournament’s inaugural run, I’m sure many may be wondering how this all works and what is actually at stake. Fret not, as the great Jay Rosales broke it all down for easy understanding here.

The added importance to tonight’s matchup isn’t the only intriguing headline. With these teams having just met less than a week ago, there are still some lingering unpleasantries from what became a contentious fourth quarter. Celtics head coach Joe Mazulla left his big three of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kristaps Porzingis in the game until the midpoint of the final frame in what was clearly a blowout. Toronto head coach Darko Rajakovic had waved the white flag and pulled his last starters only a few minutes into the fourth quarter, only to have Boston end up using a coaches challenge with only a few minutes to go that led to a rather large discussion.

The Raptors didn't like the Celtics' decision to use a coach's challenge in their blowout loss yesterday. pic.twitter.com/hTXdbLgwyh — theScore (@theScore) November 13, 2023

It’s always a good matchup when these divisional rivals meet, so the added importance and hatred in tonight’s rematch should only stoke the flames.

Here’s how to watch this In-Season Tournament matchup:

How to Watch:

TSN at 7:30 p.m. ET

Lineups:

Toronto: Dennis Schroder, Scottie Barnes, Gradey Dick, Pascal Siakam, Jakob Poeltl

Boston: Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Kristaps Porzingis

Injuries:

Toronto: Christian Koloko (Out - Respiratory), OG Anunoby (Doubtful - Finger), Gary Trent Jr. (Probable - Foot)

Boston: Kristaps Porzingis (Questionable - Knee), Al Horford (Probable - Toe), Jaylen Brown (Questionable - Illness)