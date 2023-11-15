Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Up, Injury Updates and More

After a wild comeback against the Washington Wizards on Monday, the Toronto Raptors are back tonight to play the Milwaukee Bucks for the second time in just a few weeks. Last time these two teams played, Toronto blew out Milwaukee — but with several injuries to the roster, things are looking a little different tonight.

The biggest scratch on the the injury report is the fact that Giannis is out due to calf soreness. Which helps Toronto, since O.G. Anunoby is also out. Toronto adds Gary Trent Jr., and although Dennis Schroder was a game time decision, he is available. We will see how many minutes he is able to play.

Darko Rajakovic will have to go deeper into his bench than normal and rely on the younger guys and Pascal Siakam to get the job done. While getting a break from the Greek Freak is nice, they’ll still have to stop Damian Lillard.

The Bucks are off to a rocky 6-4 start and have no been playing their best to kick off the season. The Raptors are not far off at 5-5 after winning Monday’s game on an epic comeback that ended on a 22-1 run for Toronto.

It’ll definitely be an interesting watch tonight on both sides.

Lineups:

Toronto: Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Jakob Poeltl, Dennis Schroder, Otto Porter Jr.

Milwaukee: Damian Lillard, Malik Beasley, Khris Middleton, Jae Crowder, Brook Lopez

Injuries:

Toronto: Christian Koloko (out - respiratory), O.G. Anunoby (out - finger laceration), Gary Trent Jr. (Out- foot)

Milwaukee: Giannis Antetokounmpo (out), Jae Crowder (groin; out), Chris Livingston (ankle, out)