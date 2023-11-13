Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards Match Up: Updated Injuries and Lineups

We’ve all already tried to wipe the memories of Saturday’s game in Boston against the Celtics from our heads, and tonight’s game will hopefully help. The Toronto Raptors are back at home and will be facing a very young Washington Wizards team.

The Wizards are in rebuild mode after trading away Bradley Beal to he Phoenix Suns, and trading up in the draft this year. The Raptors can take advantage of this inexperience — especially with the defence they have been playing so far this season.

Unfortunately the injury list is beginning to get longer as we get into the routine of the season. Christian Koloko remains out for the Raptors as he recovers from respiratory issues. Precious Achiuwa seems to be back in the lineup after missing a few games due to a groin strain. Gary Trent Jr is unavailable tonight as he battles plantar fasciitis in his foot, and O.G. Anunoby was a late edition to the injury report this morning. He is also questionable with a finger laceration after cutting himself doing household chores. The two-ways (except Markquis Nowell) are out as well.

Still, despite the questionable lineup for the Raptors, they are still looking to pull out a win tonight. surely players like Otto Porter Jr and Chris Boucher will get more minutes if Anunoby remains out. Gradey Dick may be called up in Trent Jr.’s absence. If the Raptors can stick to a tough defence and have a decent shooting night, they have a good chance of going home with the dub.

Here’s the info for tonight’s game:

How to Watch: 7:00pm ET Sportsnet

Lineups:

Toronto: Dennis Schroder, Scottie Barnes, , Pascal Siakam, Jakob Poeltl, Otto Porter Jr.

Boston: Tyus Jones, Jordan Poole, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma, Daniel Gafford

Injuries:

Toronto: Christian Koloko (Out - Respiratory), Gary Trent Jr. (OUT - Foot), OG Anunoby (OUT, finger laceration)

Washington: Delon Wright (Out - Knee)