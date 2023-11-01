Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks: TV Info, Updated Injuries and more

The Toronto Raptors welcome the Milwaukee Bucks for their last home game before heading out on the road for a few weeks. After losing games against Chicago, Philadelphia and Portland, this isn’t the Raptors’ ideal match up when desperate for a win — but they will try to make it work.

Of course the biggest storyline of the night is the fact that it will be the first time the duo of Giannis Antetokuonmpo and Damian Lillard will play in Toronto. Milwaukee obtained Dame in a blockbuster trade right before the season started after he requested a trade out of Portland.

So not only do the Raptors have the regular Milwaukee threat of Giannis to deal with in the front court, they also have Dame to worry about in the back court now.

After tonight’s game the team will immediately head to Philadelphia to face the 76ers for the second time in a week, tomorrow night. After that they head through Texas and up to Boston for the next few weeks.

Here’s the info for tonight’s game”

How to Watch:

7pm on TSN

Lineups:

Raptors: Dennis Schroder, Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam

Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton, Malik Beasley

Injuries:

Raptors: Precious Achiuwa (OUT - groin), Christian Koloko (OUT - illness)

Bucks: clear